Furthermore, he explained that the way authors work Astro Bot is almost “democratic” and it has many advantages.

Astro Bot it’s a success and it’s easy to just analyze the work to understand it, but it’s also important to understand how the team acted and what their point of view is. In this regard, in an interview with Bloomberg conducted by Jason Schreier, Team Asobi indicated that prefers a short, intense game to an unnecessarily long one .

Details of the interview with Bloomberg

In the interview given to Bloomberg, the Director Nicolas Doucet He said: “Having something that’s 12 or 15 hours of condensed fun, where there’s not even five minutes where it feels like it’s unnecessarily long, is much more valuable than 40 hours where you have some moments that you feel like you want to skip. Being able to accept that, it’s kind of keeping things under control.”

Astro Bot was made in three years with a team of 60 people (it’s very little, both in terms of time and personnel, by AAA standards), Schreier also explains, and the process of making the game included regular sessions during which each member of the team could report what they liked the most and what they thought needed improvement. In this way, not only does the work improve in terms of quality, but the entire workforce feels listened to and feels like they have an impact on the game.

Schreier points out that it is not common for the entire team to play and replay their own video game for give feedbackespecially within huge teams, perhaps even spread across different offices.

“I’m not saying it’s the Democratic team par excellence, but I think we’re not far off. And that helps keep the motivation high,” Doucet said. “Ideas come from all over the team. It’s not like the designers have a monopoly on good ideas. They can come from the audio people, the visual effects people, the engineers. It’s about mixing it all together.”

Schreier ultimately sees Astro Bot as a sustainability model for video game development. We leave you with our review of Astro Bot.