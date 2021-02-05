A man receives the AstraZeneca vaccine on January 11 in Stevenage, England. DPA via Europa Press / Europa Press

AstraZeneca vaccines will only be shot in Spain to people under 55 years of age. This has been decided this Friday by the Public Health Commission of the National Health System, made up of technicians from the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities, which have needed three meetings to reach this conclusion, as confirmed by Health in a statement. With this resolution, new priority groups will have to be added to the vaccination plan, which foresaw that, after those in the first phase (residences, health care and large dependents), the next would be those over 80 years of age. It is something that will be discussed next week. Before that, this weekend, the ministry announced that a batch of the Astrazeneca drug will arrive, without confirming the number of doses. These will go to the toilets that are not on the front line, which some communities were already vaccinating.

In this Friday’s meeting, 12 communities have voted in favor of establishing the limit in 55 years, Cantabria has abstained and six have voted against: Catalonia, Andalusia, Madrid, Aragon, Castilla y León, according to sources present at the meeting. The decision comes after at least eight European countries have decided that they would only give the vaccine to those under 65, despite the fact that the European Medicines Agency authorized it for anyone over 18. Among them are some, such as Germany, which puts the barrier at 65 and others, such as Italy or Belgium, which lower it to 55, as will Spain. The reason is that in clinical trials there was not enough sample of people over 65 to demonstrate its effectiveness and the bulk of the participants were under 55. Despite this, the United Kingdom is vaccinating with this drug, since it did show that the immune response in vaccinated subjects older than this age was good.

Those who have defended setting the 55-year limit, the position that has finally been imposed, have argued that it is the group for which it has really shown effectiveness. Amós García Rojas, president of the Spanish Society of Vaccination, explains that if finally in the countries in which they are vaccinating people over this age it is shown that it is also effective, it will be very easy to reverse the decision and include them. “But if we see that it is not, we would have to start the process all over again. It does not seem the most reasonable in a pandemic context. Prudence is the path we must follow ”, he assures.

Like yours, other medical societies in Spain had already agreed not to inoculate this vaccine in groups in which efficacy has not been demonstrated. The decision to set the margin at 55 is “correct with the current evidence”, in the opinion of Rafael M. Ortí Lucas, president of the Spanish Society of Preventive Medicine, Public Health and Hygiene (Sempsph), since he reserves vaccines “with more efficacy for those over 55, who have higher mortality ”. Spokesmen for the Epidemiology, Public Health and Gerontology Society have spoken along the same lines.

Among the communities that voted against, say the same sources, there were above all logistical reasons: the more restrictive the age limit, the less margin there is to combine the available vaccines with the different groups and the more difficult the rapid advance of immunization is .

The committee had already anticipated last Wednesday that the AstraZeneca solution would not be administered to people over 80 years of age. The enlargement to those 55, leaving out 15 million Spaniards who are over that age. For all of them, Moderna and Pfizer will go, with which 1.9 million doses have already been punctured, of which more than 600,000 have completed the two-injection schedule, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health.

The decision, strictly, does not imply a delay in the vaccination of this population, since the majority still had not assigned a shift in the vaccination plan. But it will make the process longer than using the 1.8 million doses of AstraZeneca that are due to arrive in February. These doses will be administered to as many people, since the Committee has also decided that between the two injections of this drug there will be a gap of between 10 and 12 weeks. As Fernando Simón, director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, said in his appearances this week, despite not using those of AstraZeneca in the elderly, those that are expected to arrive will be able to meet the shared objective of the entire Union European to vaccinate 80% of those over 80 in March. This is the most vulnerable age group: six out of 10 deaths in the second wave.

