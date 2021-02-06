The Ministry of Health finally opted yesterday for extreme caution after four days of intense debates between technicians from the central Administration and the autonomous communities. The experts of the Public Health Committee of the National Health System agreed to veto the use of the vaccine from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to those over 55 years of age and also to those under 18. The decision to put age bars above and below it is taken due to the lack of clinical trials by the laboratory among the elderly and minors, taking into account the rush to market their vaccine.

The decision, however, was far from unanimous. Six communities voted against, including Murcia. Although the studies have been done up to 55 years of age, the experts of the Department consider that this does not mean that the vaccine is not useful above that age. At the meeting they gave Germany, France and England as examples.

Finally, a majority of twelve communities prevailed which, together with the Ministry, chose to stick to the evidence of the clinical trial. The decision prompts the central government to change its vaccination plans against the clock, since it planned to use a good part of the 1,810,575 vials that AstraZeneca will begin to deliver this weekend to immunize those over 70 years old from March.

About 450,000 Murcians will have to receive doses from other companies, as they are outside the age range



For the time being, and in order to avoid delays or that newly arrived Oxford injectables remain in warehouses, Health ordered on Thursday that AstraZeneca vials be used for “active health and social health professionals not included in groups 2 and 3 ». That is, health personnel who are on duty, but who are not on the front line of the fight against Covid, in addition to other health care groups, such as dentists.

In the Region, the Ministry has already injected the doses of Pfizer to practically all the personnel of both first and second line of hospitals and health centers. Therefore, it is not clear what will be the use of those first vials of AstraZeneca. The Ministry assures that it does not even know yet how many doses will arrive in the Region, or when. Part of the staff of some private hospitals is still pending, as well as other health groups such as pharmacists, podiatrists or physiotherapists.

The limitation to the pharmaceutical vials forces to redefine the planned protocol, which is now up in the air



The latest update of the Ministry’s protocol left these professionals out of the first vaccination phase, but now the national strategy must be readjusted, and the Ministry is awaiting whether they can use the first doses of AstraZeneca for these groups.

Before the controversy over out-of-protocol vaccinations broke out, the Ministry asked all health colleges, including opticians and veterinarians, for the lists of professionals in order to forecast doses. But vaccination was never started in these groups, which could now benefit from the batches that are arriving from AstraZeneca. Health sources explained, however, that the new indications for the AstraZeneca product must be accompanied “by an update of the protocol that is not yet approved or published.” Until “we do not have an update of it where it is specified in a correct and concrete way, we are very limited in our capacity for action,” they explained.

The truth is that the debate on who should have priority is now starting, once it is clear that AstraZeneca’s vials will not be aimed at those over 55. Teachers, policemen or firefighters are essential groups, while supermarket cashiers or day laborers they have been especially exposed to the virus.

New target groups



The central government is already working on a new reform of the vaccination plan to include new ‘target groups’ exclusive to AstraZeneca, such as policemen or teachers, who would be subjected to two punctures between 10 and 12 weeks apart, but provided they are not over 55 years old and in good health.

The department headed by Carolina Darias ordered that people with ailments not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca because neither were the first tests that were carried out to test prophylaxis and that served to obtain the green light from drug agencies in the United Kingdom or the European Union itself they were carried out with volunteers with pathologies.

Last Wednesday, the Government and communities, after the misgivings caused by the lack of trials in the elderly, already established that people over 80 years of age receive the doses of Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed that the veto of the Oxford vaccine to the elderly, the elderly and minors has been done “following scientific evidence” and after the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the European Agency of Medicines (EMA). However, this body gave the green light on January 29 to commercialize this prophylaxis without establishing a maximum age for inoculation.

The vast majority of EU states have imposed some kind of age limit, be it 60, 65, 70 or 80 years. This is the case of France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and, yesterday, Greece. However, in all of Europe only one country, Italy, had lowered the bar for vaccination with AstraZeneca to 55 years due to the unreliability of trials among the oldest. One exception is Switzerland, which on Wednesday decided directly not to allow the vaccine to be marketed. At the other extreme is the United Kingdom, which is massively vaccinating without any age limit.