The United Kingdom is the country that is ahead of the rest in terms of the approval and administration of the different vaccines developed to combat the coronavirus. The last, his created by the University of Oxford and the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca and approved a few days ago, which is already in hospitals, in preparation process to be released this Monday, January 4.

Some 530,000 doses have been distributed in batches to health centers of the country to be injected into the most vulnerable groups, and this next week it will reach the first British citizens, as a continuation of a vaccination campaign that started a few weeks ago.

One of the first hospitals to receive a batch has been the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath, belonging to the hospitals of the University of Brighton and Sussex, of the NHS Trust (National Health Service in Spanish). AND Among the first vaccinated will be vulnerable NHS staff and social care workers who are at risk.

A vaccination different from the rest and criticized by the United States

The Oxford vaccine is different from the others mainly due to its preservation method, since they can be kept in a refrigerator at normal temperature compared to the almost -70 degrees it takes to store Pfizer and BioNTech.

Besides this, another substantial change, although in this case only applied by the United Kingdom and with respect to other nations, it is the term to apply the second dose. While iInitially it had been planned that 21 days pass between one puncture and another, both vaccines will be administered within 12 weeks of each other.

The United States, through its infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has criticized this change and you plan to continue as planned, that is, give the second dose in three weeks. The United Kingdom defends that the intention is to obtain an immunization as quickly as possible, despite the fact that the vaccine is less effective until the two doses are received.

Even there has been talk in the UK about a contingency plan to mix Pfizer and Oxford vaccines in a small proportion of cases, which is also valued by Public Health England’s COVID ‘green book’ if the vaccine used for the first dose is not available: “It is reasonable to offer a dose of the product available locally to complete the program”. And he adds: “There is no evidence on the interchangeability of COVID19 vaccines, although studies are being carried out.”