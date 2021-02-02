After Pfizer-BioNTech’s “Comirnaty” and Moderna’s “Covid-19 mRNA”, it is now the turn of the “AZD1222” vaccine to land in France. Tested on an insufficient number of people over 65, the use of this serum in people in this age group is still too unreliable, ruled the High Authority for Health (HAS). “ Data is missing and it will arrive in the coming weeks, justified, Tuesday, the president of the HAS, Dominique Le Guludec. In the meantime, we recommend its use in all health, social and medico-social professionals, and people aged between 50 and 65, starting with those with co-morbidities. “

This third vaccine, planned to be manufactured in larger quantities than its competitors, should have served to rapidly immunize the European population. Less expensive than products already on the market (around 1.50 euros per dose instead of a dozen euros) and easier to store (in a simple refrigerator and not in super-freezers), the vaccine of AstraZeneca should have deployed quickly across the country. Especially since pharmacists and midwives will be “Mobilized in the vaccination campaign”, according to government spokesperson Gabriel Attal. A provision encouraged by the HAS, which however recommends that “People who present with comorbidities and people who have already been infected or pregnant see their doctor before being vaccinated”, as Dominique Le Gudulec specifies.

French vaccine strategy plans could be shaken up

By restricting the use of the product to those under 65, the plans of the French vaccine strategy could be shaken up. Since the end of January, France has known that it will not be able to count on the 17.5 million doses initially promised by the manufacturer, by the end of March. A viral vector vaccine and not a messenger RNA like its competitors, AstraZeneca’s product also has a lower efficacy rate than Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech products. According to the European Medicines Agency, it is only 60% effective, compared to over 90% for versions already in circulation. “Between 62 and 70%, according to the four studies and the three phases 3 carried out “, details infectiologist Élisabeth Bouvet. Results that “Only allow the efficacy of the vaccine to be calculated on the clinical forms of the disease, and not the asymptomatic forms “, she adds.

Regarding the conditions of the administration of the second dose, the High Authority of Health advises a period of four to twelve weeks between the two injections. “However, adds the scientific college, given the data showing the positive impact of the lengthening of the duration between doses, the HAS recommends favoring an interval of nine to twelve weeks. “ A comparable lengthening of the duration between doses had been mentioned (but not ultimately retained in France) for Pfizer’s vaccine, this time only for reasons of shortage.

It is now up to the government to decide to what extent it will follow the recommendations of the HAS, and to whom it intends the administration of the new vaccine as a priority. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, had already followed these recommendations during the development of the vaccine strategy presented last December. This could be shaken up by the opinion issued by the HAS, as its president reminds us: “Priority should be given to the 6.4 million French people over 75 years old. We recommend reserving messenger RNA vaccines for these populations and favoring AstraZeneca for those under 65 years of age. ”