A nurse prepares a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine on the 25th in Belgrade. MARKO DJURICA / Reuters

AstraZeneca’s vaccine concentrates a tangle of complaints from Brussels about supply delays, attacks on the EU, tensions with London, administration interruptions and trade battles. As a consequence, public mistrust has skyrocketed: 52% of Spaniards consider the drug unsafe. The role of the media is key in this tidal wave. EL PAÍS has accurately reflected the facts, but some readers believe that it has gone out of hand against the Anglo-Swedish producer of the serum when speaking of “the AstraZeneca fiasco”.

The newspaper has devoted dozens of reports to this controversy. For Domingo Almendros, “with a dose of sensationalism, as seen at the end.” The reader alludes to the fact that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) clarified on the 18th that this vaccine is “safe and effective”. Previously, 16 European countries had suspended its administration due to the slight suspicion that it could cause thrombi.

The ups and downs about AstraZeneca have been featured a dozen times on the cover of the print edition, but not for gory details like those suspected thrombi, but to count supply problems (January 30), the age limits to receive the serum (February 5 and 6 and March 23), the suspension of his administration (March 13), the reactivation of the inoculations (March 19), errors in trials reported in the US (last Wednesday), the finding of 29 million vaccines in a warehouse in Italy (Thursday) or the revision of the European vaccination plan (Friday).

In addition, the newspaper has taken a position against paralyzing the injections. Health, the European Medicines Agency and the WHO underline the safety of the drug, said an information on the 13th. The editorial Trust in vaccines highlighted on 19: “The administration must resume soon and the citizens, receive them without doubts.” In addition, Javier Sampedro attacked the untimely stop in two analyzes: An irrational domino delays the campaign, on March 17, and The precautionary principle is not a principle, two days later.

Therefore, there is no sensationalism. However, it has been another headline on the cover that has raised more controversial complaints. It’s this, from the 21st: AstraZeneca fiasco jeopardizes EU vaccination success. Three days had passed since the EMA ruling (“safe and effective”), but the text on that first page still cited the “detected side effects” among “the succession of vaccine failures.”

That allusion upset readers like Luis Garbayo: “Who sows mistrust in public opinion?” And to Graham Turner: “’The succession of fiascos’ Which ones? ‘Detected side effects’ What are they? When in the population we aspire to be vaccinated, is it a responsible cover? “

The reference to these “detected side effects” did not exactly correspond to the body of the news item on the inside pages, where a more prudent mention was made of “the doubts raised about its side effects.”

Deputy Director Maribel Marín comments: “All vaccines have side effects, which does not prevent them from being safe and effective, as we have highlighted about AstraZeneca in various reports. We did it in a very prominent way on the 18th in the information entitled The EMA assures that the AstraZeneca vaccine is “effective and safe, but it does not rule out isolated risks.

In view of what happened, the use of “fiasco” in that headline criticized by Garbayo and Turner seems admissible. The term is defined thus by the Royal Spanish Academy (RAE): “Failure, disappointment.” A huge disappointment has been and is the breach of AstraZeneca’s supply commitments to Europe.

Bernardo de Miguel, EL PAÍS delegate in Brussels, has published various information in this regard —including that of the “fiasco”, in this case with Guillermo Abril— and recalls that the Anglo-Swedish firm only plans to deliver 100 of the 300 million committed doses. “The fiasco”, recalls De Miguel, “have also contributed to doubts about the efficacy and safety of vaccines, encouraged by the ups and downs of the authorities of various EU states.”

Responsibility for the fiasco is, in effect, shared. Also for Brussels, which was slow to sign contracts and validate vaccines. The economist Paul Krugman charged a week ago the inks against the EU and almost exclusively accused him of the same thing – “fiasco” – in his column Vaccines, a very European disaster.

For all these reasons, the fiasco is “from” AstraZeneca, more than anyone else, but not only. It has major companies in this chain of stumbling blocks.

