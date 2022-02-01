This is it. The fastest, most powerful and tightest-handling Aston Martin DBX ever built. Aston Martin calls it the DBX707 and that has nothing to do with loyal customer 007. The Aston Martin DBX707 produces 707 hp and 900 Nm. This would make it the most powerful luxury SUV in the world, according to Aston. Apparently Dodge’s stuff isn’t counted.

Specifications Aston Martin DBX707

The power still comes from the 4.0-liter V8 that AMG assembles for Aston. Unfortunately, the rumors about a twelve-cylinder are not true. The eight-cylinder with two turbos is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The DBX707 goes from 0 to 100 in 3.3 seconds, faster than an Urus and just as fast as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT. Its top speed is 310 km/h, making it the fastest production SUV in the world. The Bentayga Speed ​​was previously the title holder, with a top speed of 306 km/h.

Where does the extra power come from?

New turbos and new engine software are the biggest culprits. The gearbox was given a ‘wet clutch’ (where the mechanism is in oil) to properly handle the extra torque. Aston promises shorter shift times and says the DBX707 moves better from a standstill.

There is a Race mode and 100 percent of the power can be sent to the rear wheels if desired. There is also a new electronic differential. In terms of road holding, the car should feel lighter and more agile due to minor adjustments to the air-suspended chassis. Larger ceramic brakes with 420-millimeter front discs improve deceleration performance. The total braking system now weighs 40.5 kilos less.

The appearance of the Aston Martin DBX707

The bigger brakes hide in 22- or 23-inch wheels. The grille is bigger, there are more air intakes, there is a new splitter and fresh daytime running lights. Naturally, the exhaust grew and the diffuser is also larger. And don’t forget to take a look at the spoiler on the tailgate. Aston mounts sports seats as standard and three configurations are possible for the interior, all with beautiful fabrics such as Alcantara. Aston’s Q department is happy to push the boundaries of good taste for you if you have other wishes.