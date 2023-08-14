Do you really care that the new Aston Martin DB12 Volante has an AMG V8 and produces 680 horsepower? And that is in 3.7 seconds per hundred from a standstill? Or that the top speed is 325 km/h? Or that the bandwidth of the adaptive dampers has increased by 500 percent? Okay, the latter can sometimes be nice during long drives.

The main thing about an Aston Martin convertible is that it instantly transports your thoughts to a long sunny drive along the French coast. Just by looking at this Aston Martin DB12 Volante – and it did. The summer photos help with this. The engine and all the technology on board are side issues – it’s about the feeling this convertible gives.

The electric soft top of the Aston Martin DB12 Volante

Well, not entirely unimportant is the technique of the roof. The soft top opens electrically in 14 seconds and takes two seconds longer to close. This can be done at speeds of 50 km/h. When folded, the soft top is only 260 millimeters high, which in turn makes a difference in the luggage space. Aston does not yet communicate how large the luggage compartment is. The interior is otherwise the same as the closed DB12.

If the roof is closed, you can enjoy the 15 speakers and 1,170 watts of audio power even more. With the roof open, everyone around you can enjoy it too. Aston Martin’s Q-department can also fulfill any special wishes you may have. The first deliveries should start at the end of this year. So have it delivered to Madeira or Bonaire.