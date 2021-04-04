The results of new research surprised the scientific community. Is that according to a new study published in the journal Science, the same asteroid that ended with dinosaurs 66 million years ago may also have created the tropical forests, Among them, the Amazon.

“The origin of modern rainforests dates back to the aftermath of the asteroid impact at the end of the Cretaceous“indicates the job.

To determine how the fall of this huge space bolide affected the forests of the modern Amazon, a team of scientists from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute (STRI) analyzed samples of the pollen and of the fossil leaves found in Colombia.

As a result, experts concluded that the catastrophe dramatically changed the type of vegetation in this part of the world. And not only that: in addition to the changes in the composition of the species could also infer changes in the forest structure.

The experts analyzed samples of pollen and fossil leaves found in Colombia. Photo: Shutterstock

“Extinctions were widespread, especially among the gymnosperms. The taxa of angiosperms they came to dominate the forests during the 6 million years of recovery, when the flora began to resemble that of modern lowland neotropical forests, “the study explains.

The data of the sheets also imply that the forest canopy evolved from relatively open to closed and layered, leading to a greater vertical stratification and one greater diversity of plant growth forms.

“Our team examined more than 50,000 fossil pollen records and more of 6,000 leaf fossils before and after the impact, “explained the co-author of the investigation, Mónica Carvalho.

The analysis showed that conifers and ferns were widespread in the region before the collision. Afterwards, the plant variety decreased by about 45 percent. Many species have disappeared, especially the phanerogams (plants that produce seeds), reports the RT site.

From the pine forests to the jungle

Over six million years, the forests managed to restore themselves but with another structure: among other things, the plants with flowers they began to dominate them.

At the end of the Cretaceous, when the dinosaurs were still alive, the trees grew very distance from each other. This made that their tops did not block the sunlight and that it reached the forest floor.

The shock modified the structure of the forests. Photo: Shutterstock

After the asteroid fell, the forests became denser and the amount of light on earth was noticeably reduced.

From the analysis of the samples, the experts give three explanations as to why this collision turned the scarce coniferous forests into a modern jungle with tall trees and orchids.

The three versions are not mutually exclusive, as the changes may have been caused by all of these factors at once, the study authors note.

An artistic representation of the impact that wiped out dinosaurs and changed forests. Photo: Roger Harris / Science Source

First explanationDinosaurs did not allow it to be dense forests as they ate and trampled the plants in the lower levels.

Second explanation: After the asteroid hit, ash fell and enriched the soil, making it especially fertile for fast-growing flower species.

Third explanation: the disappearance of conifers simply gave flowering plants a competitive advantage.