The Association of Prosecutors criticizes Sánchez for transferring his confidence in the attorney general

This Monday, the Association of Prosecutors (AF) expressed its concern about the statement of the President of the Government, expressing its confidence and that of the entire Executive in the Attorney General of the State, Álvaro García Ortiz, whom the Supreme Court is investigating based on a complaint from the partner of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the businessman accused of tax fraud Alberto González Amador.

The conservative association, usually very critical of the progressive Executive and the attorney general, takes advantage of the press release, collected by Europa Press, to extend its criticism of Álvaro García Ortiz, this time for maintaining “silence” with what conservative prosecutors consider which was an equation between the person and the institution that Sánchez made.

“It is necessary – here yes – a statement addressed to the entire society explaining without nuances its neutral position and its independence from the Executive,” writes the AF in a veiled allusion to the statement from the State Attorney General’s Office that served to open the case against García Ortiz, a press release that denied a hoax launched by the Madrid president’s entourage.

The Association of Prosecutors criticizes Sánchez for saying that the Government maintains confidence in “its” attorney general. “Once again, for the President of the Government, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is not an autonomous institution, with constitutional roots and unrelated to political partisanship, but rather it places the Attorney General of the State within the Government of the Nation itself,” say the conservative prosecutors. “We find it as worrying that the Prosecutor’s Office is linked to the Government as the silence of the institution in the face of such a statement,” he emphasizes.

Feijóo and Ayuso, allies against the State Attorney General

The AF adds that, “without a doubt”, at any other time “the words of a president patrimonializing the attorney general would have had a forceful response from the State Attorney General’s Office itself expressing its rejection of such interference, doing didacticism, explaining the constitutional role of the institution.” “However, clamorous silence has been the only response,” notes the association.