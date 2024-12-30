The Association of Prosecutors (AF) has shown this Monday its concern about the fact that the Attorney General’s Office is “linked” to the Government and criticizes the “silence” of the State Attorney General, Álvaro García Ortiz. “It is necessary – here it is – a statement addressed to the entire society explaining without nuances its neutral position and its independence from the Executive,” he stated.

This is how the majority association of prosecutors has spoken in a statement, collected by Europa Press, in which it recalls the institutional statement of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on December 20, when expressed the Government’s “confidence” in “its attorney general.”

After highlighting the “possessive” ‘su’, the AF has stressed that “again for the President of the Government, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is not an autonomous institution, with constitutional roots and unrelated to political partisanship, but rather places the attorney general of the State within the Government of the Nation itself.”. “We find it as worrying that the Prosecutor’s Office is linked to the Government as the silence of the institution in the face of such a statement,” he stressed.









However, he has stated that, “without a doubt”, at any other time “the words of a president patrimonializing the attorney general would have had a forceful response from the State Attorney General’s Office itself, expressing its rejection of such interference, being didactic, explaining the constitutional role of the institution. “However, clamorous silence has been the only response,” the association noted.

“The attorney general belongs to society”

Thus, he has defended that “the Public Prosecutor’s Office is not integrated into the Government, but rather has been established in defense of the entire society without distinction and is separate from political movements.” “The Attorney General of the State belongs – and not to the Government – and is at the service of all of society – not to those of the Government in power -,” he added.

On this point, he has insisted that the public communication from the Attorney General’s Office cannot be put “at the service of partisan interests” and has considered that in this case it is “necessary” for it to speak out to defend “without nuances its neutral position and its independence from the executive.”

Within the framework of the statement, the AF recalled the “polarization” that Spain is experiencing “conditioned, in addition, by the existence of a criminal procedure that affects the attorney general himself.”