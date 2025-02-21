The Association of Progressive Judges denounces a “pressure campaign” against the Constitutional

JUDGES AND JUDGES FOR DEMOCRACY (JJPD) has expressed his “deep concern” for what he considers a “pressure campaign” directed against the Constitutional Court (TC) that has described as “unacceptable”, while appealing to “respect for” respect Institutional ”despite discrepancies with their resolutions. The Judicial Association has denounced that this alleged campaign is not directed only against the TC but against its members and “particularly its president”, Cándido Conde-Pumpido.

Feijóo hardens his campaign against the Constitutional and ignores the law that prevents prosecuting his sentences

“We remember that the appointments of their magistrates and magistrates have been carried out according to the Constitution, following established and respected procedures under governments of different political orientations for more than 40 years,” he said in a statement. In this regard, he pointed out that, “although the criticism of its resolutions is legitimate within the democratic debate,” observes with concern “how in recent times insinuations have been launched about the possibility of admitting complaints against members of the TC for the exercise for the exercise for the exercise of its functions ”.

“This campaign is unacceptable. The erosion of institutions for the mere fact of maintaining different visions about the interpretation of the Constitution is an absolute irresponsibility, ”he said. In his opinion, “the delegitimizing practice with which we see that it acts lately with respect to anyone who does not fold the interests of certain groups is a serious error that threatens the equilibrium system in which every system of rights and freedoms is supported” .

“We cannot allow constitutional pluralism to be threatened by the use of criminal law as a political pressure tool, a worrying trend that we observe both nationally and internationally. Criminal coercion is not a valid method to delimit constitutional interpretation, ”

Thus, he recalled that the TC “is the maximum interpreter of the Constitution and its work is essential for the protection of citizenship against all powers, including the judicial one.” “Its independence cannot be subject to interests outside its function. Any attempt to impose an external protection on its decisions distorts its role and compromises respect for the constitutional framework, ”he stressed.

The PP loads against the Constitutional and the Prosecutor’s Office in a conference with judges and prosecutors in Congress



However, he has called “the institutional responsibility and respect by all political and social actors”, indicating that “the solidity of our democracy depends on confidence in our institutions, and that confidence must be maintained even when their resolutions can generate discrepancies. ”