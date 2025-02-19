The association of parliamentary journalists denounces harassment to journalists in Congress

The Association of Parliamentary Journalists (APP) has issued a statement on Wednesday in which it denounces the “signaling, insults and threats” to journalists in Congress. He has done it after the extreme right -wing agitator Bertrand Ndongo first gave threats against a journalist and then insulted and pointed out in his X account with more than 100,000 followers. “Stay with your face is an unscrupulous scoundrel,” he said. The app calls for Congress to adopt “the necessary measures” so that facts like this are not produced again.

The APP “regrets and rejects that several people accredited to enter the Congress of Deputies as journalists have once again indicated a journalist on social networks by spreading her photography with insults and attributing a behavior that is false,” says the Communicated published hours after the facts. “In addition, in a camera dependence, in front of other journalists, it has been threatened again,” adds the note.

Ndongo, who like other agitators such as Vito Quiles and Javier Negre is accredited in Congress, usually recurrently hinders the work of parliamentary journalists, interrupt the press wheels and the so -called corrillos and take the floor without permission in many cases to echo News without contrast or directly.

Those people, says the app although without naming them, “they are always the same.” “They are presented as victims of general harassment when they are the ones who cause, insult, threaten journalists and publish their photographs on social networks, and do not respect in Congress the deontological and democratic norms that all the journalists always accept ”, Says the note. “What they do is make it difficult for information professionals, whose mission is to inform about political and parliamentary life, an essential work in democracy, they can do that task correctly,” he adds.

On this occasion, Ndongo first threatened a journalist in the halls of the Congress, accused her of protecting a minister and then pointed to her with names, surnames and his photography on his social networks. “Stay with your face, it is an unscrupulous scoundrel,” he says in an X post that already accumulates more than 80,000 visualizations.

“Given this repeated attack on the right to information of citizenship, which is the one that is affected, the Association of Parliamentary Journalists again claimed to the Congress table that, as an organ of the Government of the Chamber, urgently adopts the necessary measures To avoid these inadmissible behaviors in a democratic system, ”claims the app at the end of its statement. “The app denounces these practices and behaviors outside the journalists and the journalism carried out by that minority,” he concludes.