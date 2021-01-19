The news that the Health Minister, Manuel Villegas, along with senior officials from his department and hundreds of Community officials, has already administered the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, despite the fact that the protocol establishes that it is still it does not correspond to him, he sat on Tuesday like a jug of cold water to the Association of Health Users.

“It seems absolutely immoral to us and we await a public health report that justifies that the Minister of Health and the staff of the administrative buildings of Múrcia Salud and of the Department have received the Covid vaccine, not being in the cases contemplated in the priority groups of vaccination “, affirmed sources of the group.

“They are not front-line health personnel, nor are they included in other groups. There is no justification for doing so. The fact that there are people who, being in these groups, have not yet been vaccinated (day centers, dependents, etc.) further aggravates the action of the Counselor and his team. At a time as serious as the one that citizens and health professionals are experiencing, we demand that the Regional Government act accordingly and take the appropriate measures. The lack of transparency, the irresponsibility committed, seems to us an inconceivable abuse of power, ”concluded the Association of Health Users.