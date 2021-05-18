Los Angeles (AFP)

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams was named Coach of the Year by the NBA Coaches Association Tuesday, after successfully leading his team to the playoff roles for the first time in 11 years.

Williams took over the reins of the Suns training two years ago after the team’s results deteriorated with a negative record in the 2018-2019 season, when he achieved only 19 wins compared to 63 defeats, and was able to turn the balance, leading him this season to a positive record with 51 wins compared to 21 losses.

Suns finished second in the Western Region in the regular season of “NBA”, and he had to wait to find out the identity of his opponent in the first round of the “Playoff” winner of the confrontation between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, the title holder.

Williams said in a statement: “I am thrilled to be chosen as coach of the year, and he continued: I have the utmost respect and admiration for coaches in this league, so recognition by my peers is a great honor for me.

He added: Every coach in the league sacrifices a lot to make his team and club the best, so I feel humbled, and concluded by saying: This award is much bigger than me and is the result of the work that our players accomplish every day, the coaching staff and the entire Suns club.

The Basketball League Coaches Association launched the Coach of the Year award, named in honor of the late former CEO Michael H. Goldberg, in 2017.

Coaches Mike Bodenholzer (Milwaukee Bucks) and Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls) shared the award in 2020. The winner is chosen each season according to the vote of the coaches of the 30 clubs participating in the NBA League, with each coach voting for one person.

The NBA will announce its Coach of the Year award during this year’s playoff playoffs.