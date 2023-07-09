Nfter the temporary halt to the Building Energy Act (GEG), the Association of Towns and Municipalities is pushing for improvements. “The hearings were under enormous time pressure. Many details have not yet been sufficiently clarified, for example whether the municipalities will also be funded or what the overall funding should look like in the long term,” said general manager Gerd Landsberg to the newspapers of the Funke media group. “In addition, it is not clear what will happen to the gas networks, which may no longer be needed, and what support there will be for the enormous investments in district and local heating networks.” It is also unclear whether there will be compulsory connection and use of district heating so that the costs can be calculated reliably.

The Federal Constitutional Court had stopped the traffic light coalition’s plan to pass the so-called heating law in the Bundestag on Friday in an urgent procedure. The opposition had heavily criticized the tight schedule. The coalition factions emphasized that there should be no more changes in terms of content.

The chairman of the FDP parliamentary group, Christian Dürr, called on the traffic light coalition to be more careful with legislation. “To put it in a nutshell, we should make better laws from the start before we introduce them to the Bundestag,” Dürr told Deutschlandfunk, referring to the disputes between the SPD, Greens and FDP over the Building Energy Act. At the same time, he did not want to overestimate the dispute at the traffic light. “We may have to learn a little more in Germany that parliamentarism also has something to do with debate.”

The SPD Prime Ministers of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Brandenburg and Lower Saxony, Manuela Schwesig, Dietmar Woidke and Stephan Weil, have expressed dissatisfaction with the traffic light coalition in view of the disputes over the heating law. It was “very unfortunate that the whole issue of climate protection was damaged,” Schwesig told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. The AfD used “frustration and uncertainty as a major mobilization issue,” said Schwesig. Her Brandenburg colleague Woidke said that politicians must “take people on board” when it comes to climate protection. Lower Saxony’s head of government, Weil, told the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung that the government must now appear “unified”.