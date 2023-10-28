The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has specified the responsibilities of the domestic worker upon termination of his contract after the trial period, in the case of recruitment through the domestic domestic worker recruitment office.

The Ministry explained through its account on the “X” platform that if it is recruited directly, and not through the domestic worker recruitment office, the domestic worker bears the cost of his return to his country, as well as any other dues to the employer.

If the domestic worker is unable to bear the cost of returning to his country, the employer will bear this cost.

However, in the event that the general public is recruited through a labor recruitment office, the provisions of Article (5) of the federal decree law regarding domestic service workers obligate the recruitment office to undertake several obligations, including the expenses of returning the domestic worker to his country.

The office is also responsible for returning the remaining amounts to the employer according to the remaining period of the contract, and providing housing for the worker in the event he returns to the recruitment office.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation recently announced the participation of more than six million and 500 thousand employees in the unemployment insurance system since it entered into force on the first of last January until the first of this October.

The system includes workers in the federal government sector and the private sector, both citizens and residents, and the investor (owner of the facility in which he works), auxiliary workers, temporary contract workers, juveniles under 18 years of age, and a retiree who receives a retirement pension and has joined a new job are excluded from registration in the system.