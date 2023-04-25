And the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said, in a statement: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its members mourn with great sadness and sorrow, the martyr of duty, Muhammad Al-Gharawi, assistant administrative attache at the Embassy of the Arab Republic of Egypt in Khartoum.”

The statement stated that the assistant administrative attache at the Egyptian embassy was killed today, Monday, while he was on his way from his home to the embassy headquarters to follow up on the evacuation procedures for Egyptian citizens in Sudan.

And he continued: “This, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers its dear deceased a martyr with God Almighty, and a symbol of sacrifice and redemption for the sake of the homeland and protecting its higher interests, to confirm that the Egyptian mission in Sudan will continue to shoulder its responsibility in following up the tasks of evacuating Egyptian citizens from Sudan and securing their return to the homeland.” safely”.

And the Sudanese Armed Forces announced earlier that the assistant administrative attache at the Egyptian embassy was killed by “fire from the Rapid Support Forces” this afternoon.