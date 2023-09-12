The Central Bank of the Emirates announced that total banking assets, including bank acceptance certificates, increased on a monthly basis by 0.2% to 3.882 trillion dirhams at the end of last July, compared to about 3.873 trillion dirhams at the end of June 2023.

The Central Bank added, in the monetary and banking developments report for July 2023, that the assets of the banking sector increased on an annual basis by 11.2%, or the equivalent of 391.4 billion dirhams, compared to about 3.49 trillion dirhams in July 2022.

The report stated that total bank credit reached 1.939 trillion dirhams at the end of last July. Credit granted to the public sector (government-related entities) increased by 1.3%, while credit granted to the private sector increased by about 0.1%.

The Central Bank report indicated an increase in total bank deposits by 0.5% from 2.382 trillion dirhams at the end of last June to 2.393 trillion dirhams at the end of July, as a result of the increase in residents’ deposits by 0.9%.

The Central Bank attributed the increase in residents’ deposits to increases in government sector deposits, public sector deposits, and private sector deposits by 2.7%, 1.2%, and 0.9%, respectively.

According to the Central Bank’s report, the monetary base expanded by 0.5%, rising from 622.2 billion dirhams at the end of last June to 625 billion dirhams at the end of July, as a result of increases in current accounts and overnight deposits of banks and other financial institutions with the Central Bank by 60.9%.

The report explained that the total money supply “M1” – which includes cash in circulation outside banks + cash deposits (current accounts and demand accounts at banks) – recorded about 781.7 billion dirhams at the end of last July.

The report indicated an increase in the total money supply “M2” – which includes “M1” + quasi-cash deposits (time deposits and savings deposits of residents in dirhams and deposits of residents in foreign currencies) – by 0.2% from 1.855 trillion dirhams at the end of June to 1.859 trillion dirhams at the end of July, as a result of Increase by 5.8 billion dirhams in semi-cash deposits.

The total money supply “M3” – which includes “M2” + government deposits with banks operating in the country as well as with the Central Bank – increased by 0.7% from 2.283 trillion dirhams at the end of June to 2.299 trillion dirhams at the end of July, as a result of the increase in the money supply. M2” and an increase of 11.9 billion dirhams in government deposits.