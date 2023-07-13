Heritage doubled and even quadrupled for Pier Silvio and Marina. Here are the figures.

The will of Silvio Berlusconi it was opened a few days ago and there were no big surprises given that its part of the assets will be divided among the 5 children. We are talking about participation in Fininvest, Berlusconi’s holding company which includes all the subsidiaries. With the division of the share the children Pier Silvio and Marina they rise to the top of the company by exceeding 50%. The remainder is divided among the children Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi.

Source: web

The legacy is also conspicuous Martha Fascina who obtained a donation of 100 million euros and the Arcore villa where he lived until the end with Silvio Berlusconi. At this point the rumors that they wanted Fascina evicted from the villa are, according to sources in the Berlusconi family, groundless, untruthful and excellent relations continue with Marta.

The Corriere della Sera drew up a clearer picture of the wealth of the knight’s 5 sons. According to the newspaper, with Silvio’s death, his children Pier Silvio and Marina will be the ones who will benefit the most and their assets will quadruple, reaching 1.6 billion euros.

But the other three children will also double their assets to about 1 billion each. Amazing the real estate that all 5 sons own.

“Marina also has a property on the Côte d’Azur, the villa of Châteauneuf de Grasse, one of the most beautiful villages in the French hinterland, half an hour’s drive from the sea on the Côte d’Azur, of great value. In Italy, Fininvest’s number one has only a small apartment in the Bande Nere area in Milan and two floors for a total of 22 rooms in a beautiful building in Corso Venezia, in the city center” – reads the Corriere.

“Pier Silvio also has a villa near Villa San Martino, also in Arcore. Barbata has its own palace and its only owned property: 70 rooms plus 250 square meters of garage and cellars. Eleonora has several apartments, while Luigi owns, among others, the former Villa Borletti in Milan” – concludes.