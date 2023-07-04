The celebration on July 7 of the first vote for the investiture of the president of the Community starts the two-month period that the Statute of Autonomy and the Regulations of the Assembly give the candidate to obtain, at least, a simple majority of the 45 regional deputies.

The Autonomous Chamber has the power to process successive investiture proposals by the regulated procedure until September 7. If no candidate obtains the confidence, the Assembly is dissolved and elections are called.

The first vote in the investiture debate for Fernando López Miras will take place with the 23-J electoral campaign already underway. If a second investiture debate were necessary, because the second vote of the first is also unsuccessful for the interests of the PP, it could be held before the general elections. There is even the possibility that the Permanent Deputation may agree for exceptional reasons to order plenary sessions in August, despite the fact that it is a non-working month, according to the Statute of Autonomy.

Faced with this scenario and also bound by deadlines, the Assembly constituted said Provincial Council yesterday. In addition to the members of the Table and the Board of Spokespersons, it is made up of five deputies from the Popular Group, another three from the Socialist, two from Vox and another from the Mixed. In case of dissolution of the Chamber, it will hold its powers for matters that cannot be postponed.