The reform of the President’s law to eliminate the limitation of terms will be approved this Thursday, just one week after the PP registered the proposal.

The Board of Spokespersons meets today to approve its inclusion in the agenda of this week’s Plenary Session, which is delayed one day –normally it is held on Wednesdays– so that the Chief Executive, Fernando López Miras, and the Vice President, Isabel Franco, since they have personal commitments this June 23. The meeting of the Board of the Assembly yesterday approved the urgent processing, by the single reading system, of the proposed law of the PP.

The popular have agreed with those expelled from Cs and Vox their support for the modification, which will repeal article 7, which Alberto Garre introduced in his day with the objective that no president of the Community could serve more than two terms. So on Thursday, the day of San Juan, it will be approved by an absolute majority, provided that all the deputies of the majority that support the Government can attend.

Likewise, the Board of Spokespersons plans to convene the State of the Region Debate for next week, to be held on June 29 and 30.

On the other hand, the Bureau of the Regional Assembly took into consideration in its meeting yesterday the writings of the deputies of Citizens Ana Martínez Vidal and Juan José Molina Gallardo, in which they requested to join the Mixed Group, where the two representatives are already present. from Podemos, María Marín and Rafael Esteban. The agreement will be reported to the Board of Spokespersons.

Thus, the Table has given a period of just over a month (until July 30) to the four parliamentarians of Ciudadanos and Podemos to draw up a regulation for the operation of the Mixed Group and present it to the governing body of the Assembly . It also requests that they communicate who from now on will occupy the spokesperson, the vice spokesperson and the representation in the different commissions. If after the established deadline, no proposal for internal regulations is presented, it will be the Board (with a majority of the groups that support the Government) that decides. If this happens, Podemos has the upper hand.

At the moment, yesterday there was no official contact between Ciudadanos and Podemos.