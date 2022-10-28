The Board of the Regional Assembly of Murcia has approved at its meeting this Friday, unanimously by all its members, the new Regulations of the Mixed Parliamentary Group, after the agreement reached between the deputies of Ciudadanos, Podemos and Vox. In this way, Ana Martínez Vidal (Cs) will be spokesperson for the Mixed Group, while María Marín (Podemos) and Pascual Salvador (Vox) will be deputy spokespersons for the remainder of the legislature.

The president of the Chamber, Alberto Castillo, has given orders that the new Regulations of the Mixed Group be published in the Official Gazette of the Regional Assembly of Murcia next Monday, with which it will acquire official status. In this way, Ana Martínez Vidal will be able to attend the meeting of the Board of Spokespersons scheduled for next Wednesday, November 2, in which the parliamentary activity of the following week will be ordered.

Board of Speakers



The Board of Spokespersons was scheduled, in principle, for this Friday. But, according to parliamentary sources, President Alberto Castillo, in agreement with the spokespersons, made the decision to postpone it so that he would have time to publish the appointment of the Citizens deputy as spokesperson for the Mixed Group in the Official Gazette of the Regional Assembly and this could be in it.

In this way, the decree-law of Business Investments, Market Freedom and Public Efficiency, approved by the Governing Council on October 20, will not be able to be validated next week in the Assembly, as the Executive of Fernando López intended You look. It will be now, if agreed by the Board of Spokespersons on November 2, for the week of November 7 to 11.

The Bureau of the Regional Assembly, the main governing body of the autonomous Chamber, is made up of the president, Alberto Castillo, two vice presidents, Miguel Ángel Miralles (PP) and Gloria Alarcón (PSOE); and two secretaries, María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar (PP) and Antonio José Espín (PSOE). The meetings are also attended by the lawyer-general secretary, Encarnación Fernández de Simón.