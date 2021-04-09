The Bureau of the Regional Assembly admitted this Friday morning that Francisco Álvarez is the new spokesperson for the Citizens’ parliamentary group, as planned after this week’s agreement between the deputies expelled from the party.

After the Board of Spokespersons this morning, Francisco Álvarez, when asked by the media, recalled that the Citizens’ deputy, Juan José Molina and the coordinator Ana Martínez Vidal “occupied all the commissions and this is not the law of the funnel.” In the agreement last Wednesday it was noted that the six deputies of the Citizens Parliamentary Group “They undertook to carry out the electoral program”, so he does not understand “where the kidnapping may be.”

It should be remembered that Álvarez is one of the deputies, along with Isabel Franco and Valle Miguélez, who voted against the motion of censure presented by his party, Cs, and the PSOE, to unseat the PP from the regional government. After their rejection of the initiative, the three parliamentarians they were expelled by the formation led by Inés Arrimadas, and days later, appointed councilors: Álvarez de Empleo, Investigación y Universidades and Miguélez de Empresa, Industria y Portavocía. However, at the meeting last Wednesday he announced his resignation as a counselor to be a spokesperson for the Parliamentary Group of Citizens.

Parliamentary activity next week



In the same session, the Board of Speakers of the Assembly also ordered the parliamentary activity of the next week. President Alberto Castillo said that it is a “week of momentum.” Thus, for this Monday the celebration of the Disability Commission, with respective appearances, at 9.30 am and 11.30 am, of the Federation of Autism and Aspace and Astrapace, respectively.

For Tuesday, at 10 a.m., the Meeting of Spokespersons and at 12 noon the Special Water Commission, ordering the appearance of the president of the Central Union of Irrigators of the Tajo-Segura Aqueduct (Scrats), Lucas Jiménez; and the next day, Plenary session with the impulse of five motions (two from PSOE, two from PP and one from VOX). The motions are as follows:

‘Concession of the gold medal of the Region of Murcia, posthumously to Don José Molina Molina, former president of the Council of Transparency’ (MOCP-1142) of the Socialist Parliamentary Group; and ‘Non-establishment in educational centers of the Region of Murcia of the veto mechanism known as’ parental pin ‘that allows the exclusion of students from the development of curricular content through complementary activities’ (MOCP-1148) of the same parliamentary group.

On the other hand, the ‘Request to the Government of the Nation to increase the amount of direct aid and extend it to sectors that have been left out of it, make more flexible requirements and demand a greater endowment to communities most affected by distribution’ (MOCP-1145) formulated by the Popular Parliamentary Group; and the ‘Request to the Government of the Nation for the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and provision to the Autonomous Communities of the necessary doses’ (MOCP-1149) from the same parliamentary group.

The VOX Parliamentary Group raises the ‘Request to the Government of the Nation to adopt measures to defend the practice of silvestrism’ (MOCP-1036).

For Thursday, at 10 a.m., the General Affairs Committee to change the members of the Bureau and half an hour later to order the process of legislative hearings of the Shared Custody Law.