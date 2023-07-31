The Permanent Deputation of the Regional Assembly ruled out this Monday calling an extraordinary and urgent plenary session to extend the urban moratorium established in the Mar Menor Protection Law approved in 2020. The deputies of the PP and Vox joined their votes, with different arguments, to stop the request of the PSOE. This party demanded the urgent processing by single reading of the change in article 16 of the salt lagoon law, since next Thursday the three-year period established to prevent new constructions outside consolidated urban land in riverside municipalities ends until definitively approves the Land Management Plan for the Vertiente del Mar Menor Basin.

After the meeting, the spokesman for the Socialist Group in parliament, José Vélez, accused the PP of “caring absolutely nothing about the Mar Menor, neither this region nor its citizens, only power.” In his opinion, the refusal to extend the moratorium is evidence of the facilities that the popular give Vox and that there is “in force” an agreement between those parties to govern in the Region of Murcia. He also regretted that President Fernando López Miras says that he will not allow setbacks in the protection of the lagoon and now his party refuses to extend the moratorium, making, according to him, “crude excuses.”

The popular ones rejected the authorization for the month of August to hold the plenary session demanded by the PSOE because technically their proposal “is poorly planned”, according to their spokesman, Joaquín Segado. In his opinion, by proposing the change by single reading, there was no possibility of making amendments to the changes proposed in different sections of article 16 of the Mar Menor law. The popular ones are committed to making this modification by the regular procedure, starting in September. The popular understand that meanwhile the riverside municipalities have mechanisms to protect the Mar Menor from new urban developments. Constructions developed on land in urban centers are exempt from said moratorium.

“The Mar Menor law is a law that does not protect the Mar Menor,” said the deputy spokesman for the Vox Group, Rubén Martínez Alpañez, who voted against the urgency of the measure, also considering that in three years it will not the Land Management Plan for the catchment basin is finalized. According to Alpañez, after the million-dollar investments by the national and regional administrations to protect the lagoon, this continues to be “the regional shame.”

The deputy of Podemos Víctor Egío also regretted that PP and Vox knocked down the PSOE proposal with “excuses and traps.” After accusing the mayor of San Javier and general secretary of the popular Murcians, José Miguel Luengo, of having “opposite interests” to the protection of the Mar Menor with an 18-story hotel in Santiago de la Ribera, he announced that his party will support the mobilizations summoned by social groups for the next day 12 and that will defend an “indefinite urban moratorium”.

While the Permanent Delegation was meeting, a hundred representatives of groups in defense of the Mar Menor and residents gathered before the Assembly to demand the extension of the moratorium.