The Regional Assembly rejected this Wednesday the motion presented by the Socialist Group asking for the “non-establishment” of the so-called ‘parental pin’ in educational centers. In a representation of the new balance of forces established in the Chamber after the failed motion of censure, the deputies of the PP, those of Vox and the four who are outside the discipline of Ciudadanos, including the president of Parliament, voted against the initiative , Alberto Castillo, whom the PSOE asked to make the meaning of his vote very clear. Instead, they supported the socialist initiative Juan José Molina and Ana Martínez Vidal, both from the orange party, as well as representatives of Podemos.

The debate on the motion also made clear the high degree of tension that exists in recent weeks in the Autonomous Chamber. In defense of his initiative, the socialist deputy Antonio Jose Espin denounced the “transfuguismo” of deputies of Cs and Vox for the “assault on democracy” that, according to him, is taking place in the Region of Murcia. He also censured the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, for allowing “the extreme right” to join his team, referring to the Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, expelled from Vox, who attended his first plenary session sitting on the benches of the first row reserved for the Governing Council.

Espín accused both of trying to establish the «Censorship» in schools with the implementation of the so-called ‘parental pin’. “If they continue with this nonsense, the PSOE will be implacable,” he warned and added: “They will have us in the streets, without rest, because in the face of this outrage we are not going to lower our guard.” Espín, who also called to combat “fascism”, defended the right of educational centers, as established by Lomloe, to plan activities that achieve the curricular objectives of the different educational stages with the participation of external collaborators.

In the turn of the spokespersons, that of Vox, Juan Jose Liarte, denounced the “inverted vision of reality” and the “string of lies” of the socialist Espín. “There will not be any type of parental veto, there will be no censorship or vetoes,” the party partner of Counselor Campuzano guaranteed. In addition, he recalled that the ‘parental pin’ is a mechanism to guarantee the constitutional right of the parents of underage students to know the teachings they receive in educational centers and blamed the initiative of the PSOE on their interest in generating controversy and increasing the level of social tension.

For his part Maria Marin, from Podemos, accused the regional government of fomenting LGTBI hatred, endorsing the theses of the “extreme right”. He called the liberated deputies of Vox, “Fray Carrera, Fray Liarte, and Sister Campuzano,” inquisitors, but also President López Miras “chief inquisitor of the kingdom.” Faced with this situation and after shelling out figures on the increase in sexual crimes, mainly those involving minors, she called for a “more feminist and more diverse” education.

In the debate, the new spokesperson for Ciudadanos, Francisco Alvarez, asked “which PSOE to stay with”: with the one who rejects the parental pin in this session or with the one who two weeks ago was willing to accept it when he asked the three expelled from Vox for their vote to move forward with the motion of censure against López Miras .

Like Liarte and Álvarez, Victor Martinez-Carrasco, of the PP, also rejected the socialist initiative, considering that it defends “authoritarianism” and “indoctrination” in the classrooms. In his opinion, the Constitution already regulates the intervention of the State and the right of parents in the training of minors and has lowered the tone of the controversy.

In a plenary session loaded with references to “transfuguismo” on the part of the socialist representatives and Podemos, an initiative of the PSOE was also approved to request the regional government to grant the Community Gold Medal, posthumously, to the former president of the Council of Transparency José Molina, recently deceased.