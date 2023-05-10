Guillermo Lasso, President of Ecuador, at a medal ceremony for police officers in Guayaquil last April. PRESIDENCY OF ECUADOR (Europa Press)

The Plenary Assembly of Ecuador voted in favor of continuing with the impeachment process against the president, Guillermo Lasso, which could end with his censure and dismissal. The decision was made in a session that was installed this Tuesday after the Legislative audit commission failed to approve the report that said that there is no evidence to prosecute the president. The accusers of the impeachment trial argued before the plenary session that they have evidence that Lasso knew about the irregularities of a contract harmful to the State between the public oil transport company, Flopec, and the Amazonas Tanker company. They assure that the president did not take the measures to prevent it from continuing. The motion to continue with the process was approved with a vote of 88 legislators.

The Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, reacted on Twitter, where he stated that it has been “an illegitimate process that was born, developed and will end without evidence, without arguments and with serious legal defects.” The official did not give details of the options that the president has to call for a cross death or dissolution of Congress, which is a constitutional tool that can be decreed under three parameters: due to serious internal commotion, when the assembly members obstruct his work plan and when They assume functions that are not their responsibility. Only in the latter case, he requires going through the filter of the Constitutional Court. Lasso has already said that he will invoke the death cross if it comes to impeachment.

The next step in the process is for the president of the Assembly, Virgilio Saquicela, to request the documentation gathered by the commission that for 10 days collected more than 100 types of evidence between documents and testimonies, to make it known to the legislators. Then he must call a session where Guillermo Lasso must appear to defend himself. 92 votes from 137 assembly members are required to censure and remove the president who was elected to rule until 2025.

The impeachment process has caused a schism in the Ecuadorian Assembly because it occurs in the midst of the change of authorities that occurs every two years, when legislators internally elect a new president, vice president, the Legislative Administration Council, and the permanent parliamentary commissions are reorganized. . In this context, the pro-government bench ensures that the highest positions are being negotiated to continue with the impeachment, while the opposition attacks the Government for granting public office in exchange for voting against.

