The Assembly approved in committee the Plan for Economic and Social Reactivation and Evaluation of the Impact of the Coronavirus in the Region, a document in which the groups have been working since May and that contains 670 measures aimed at protecting public health, social services and economic activity after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opinion must now be ratified by the Plenary of the Chamber. Podemos voted against the global text, although it supports some measures and has even included ideas in it. The PSOE also became unmarked in some sections such as the one referring to the Gorguel macroport.

The plan launches to the regional Executive a set of 53 proposals to be executed “in the short term.” Of these, about twenty depend on the Government of Spain. The rest remain in the hands of the Community, which is urged, among many other things, to increase the trackers, strengthen Primary Care, hire more social workers, reduce the temporality in the Murcian Health Service (SMS), expand the network of exclusive health centers for Covid, recover as soon as possible the presence in the classrooms or assign nurses to schools. And even to “create a ‘Covid-19 free’ certification for spaces and premises that, through the application of one or more combined technologies, can scientifically demonstrate freedom from the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus in a percentage not less than 85% ».

Then there are another 617 proposals for action for the Executive divided into blocks: health, economy, infrastructure and tourism projection. Among these are some of the historic demands of the Region, such as the demand for a new regional financing model, the request to accelerate the arrival of high speed in the Region and the Mediterranean Corridor, the construction of the ZAL of Cartagena, the water agreement and the maintenance of the Tajo-Segura Transfer.

Miriam Guardiola, a PP deputy, stressed that “98%” of her group’s initiatives went ahead, highlighting the strengthening of the health system.

PSOE and Ciudadanos highlighted their agreement for the elimination of tax benefits for gambling, which would mean that “14 million would return to the regional coffers,” according to the socialist Alfonso Martínez Baños. Valle Miguélez, from Cs, demanded that the elimination of bonuses to the game be applied “this year and not progressively.”

Juan José Liarte, from Vox, demanded agility to apply the plan, while María Marín, from Podemos, considered that the ruling “is not in line with what the Region needs now.”