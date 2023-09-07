The Region of Murcia this Thursday overcame a period of one hundred days of blockade and political uncertainty with the election by the Regional Assembly of Fernando López Miras, of the PP, as president of the Autonomous Community. As planned since he closed his government agreement with Vox on Tuesday, the politician with the most votes in the elections of May 28 obtained the confidence of the absolute majority of the 45 regional deputies in the second plenary session of investiture, after the one of the first week of July, on the third ballot and on the deadline day to avoid the repetition of elections. PSOE and Podemos voted against.

The PP leader plans to take office next Monday in Murcia. In the following days he will announce the composition of his Cabinet, in which two portfolios will be in the hands of Vox: that of Development and that of Security, which will have the rank of vice presidency and will be occupied by José Ángel Antelo. On the day of his inauguration in the Cartagena parliament, he was supported by the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, and numerous mayors and senior officials from his party.

“Today begins a government for everyone, pray to whom you pray, love who you love or think how you think,” said the president, who reiterated his commitment to equality and against “sexist violence.” We will not leave anyone behind”, he stressed in his speech prior to his election, in which he obtained 30 of the 45 votes. He also reiterated that he will defend the Mar Menor and the “identity of our land: the countryside, the primary sector and the transfer.”

In his reply to the parliamentary spokesmen, Fernando López Miras defended the legitimacy of his victory in the last regional elections and his government pact with Vox not to extend an interim situation that harmed the Region due to the impossibility of launching “a series of totally necessary measures”: “Responsibility was put before any party interest,” he reiterated. And he said he was very clear that, just as the majority of citizens believe in the Constitution and in the unity of Spain, the inhabitants of the Region of Murcia “agree with a pact that does not move one millimeter from those agreements of coexistence,” he said in reference to his alliance with the radical right.

In addition, he demanded the socialist José Vélez and María Marín, from Podemos, to protect the general interests of the people of Murcia above the obedience of partisan interests. “I ask you not to come to give lessons with that left-wing ideological patina, because you are not better,” he assured. And he defended himself against the main criticisms, recalling, among other issues, some of the major breaches of the Government of Pedro Sánchez in the Region, such as the regeneration of the Portmán bay, the deficiencies in terms of high-speed rail and the cutting of the Tagus Transfer -Safe. “We Murcians are fed up with so much contempt as a Region and we are fed up with so much damage to Spain as they are doing,” he snapped at Vélez and Marín.

Criticism of Vélez and Marín



The spokesman for the Socialist Group and general secretary of the PSRM, José Vélez, justified his vote of rejection of the candidate in that he has “ruined the Region of Murcia”, which he has placed at the bottom of all indicators of social welfare in Spain . He announced that in this new legislature he will try to forge a progressive front in the Assembly to face the policies of the conservative parties and advanced that he will propose the processing of various laws, as well as the creation of an anti-fraud agency that depends on the Assembly and a commission for monitoring health management, among other measures.

To this front he wants to add the two deputies of Podemos that constitute the Mixed Group. Her spokesperson, María Marín, was very critical of the candidate, whom she repeatedly accused of lying when she said that he would not agree with Vox. And she also criticized each of the acting government advisers and each of the five axes of government that López Miras announced in his inauguration speech, in Tuesday’s session. According to her, facing the new legislature there is no trace of policies against climate change or against gambling companies. As she already did in different sessions of the previous legislature, Marín assured that the next regional Executive will not be that of the citizens of the Region of Murcia but that of the most prominent businessmen and main Murcian companies. “In the Region there is a class of people who own almost everything, and they are the ones you work for,” she snapped.

The future vice president of the regional government, José Ángel Antelo, in his last speech as spokesman for the Vox Parliamentary Group, defended the need for the pact that has allowed the investiture of López Miras. And he blamed the impoverishment of Murcian families on the policies of the left-wing parties. The person who will assume the Security and Interior portfolio defended the need to reinforce the emergency forces in the Region, demanding more police and civil guards from La Moncloa, and also highlighted the seriousness of the problem of squatting, against which his party will work. He also sent a message to his PP partners, to whom he warned that together they must comply with “all” the points of the programmatic agreement signed last Tuesday in Cartagena.

Joaquín Segado, spokesman for the Popular Group, defended that the government agreement is “good for the Region and good for Spain.” And he reminded Vélez that the PP obtained 43% of the votes on 28-M and fell two deputies away from the absolute majority: “They are not now nor will they be an alternative in the medium term.” Segado refuted in his interventions a good part of the accusations made by Vélez and Marín against the candidate.

Coinciding with the Investiture Plenary, ten people linked to social and defense groups of the Mar Menor gathered at the door of the Assembly convened by Podemos to express their rejection of the future Executive.