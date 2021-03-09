The Commission of Industry, Commerce, Labor and Tourism of the Regional Assembly unanimously approved an initiative of Citizens so that there is in the Region a strategy that promotes permanent tourism for foreigners who telework. The deputy for Citizens, Valle Miguélez, believes that teleworking could attract “great benefits to our Region if it were not limited only to being a job option for Murcian companies and workers.”

The orange training initiative aims to attract workers from multinationals based in Europe who are already opting for this work modality, such as Twitter, the Dutch bank ING, Facebook or Spotify, which are already betting on this modality, as they have said.

«Positioning our Region as an ‘e-working-land’ or land for teleworking, would mean enormous benefits for the economic recovery, since the teleworkers who settled here would allow a higher tax collection and higher consumption«, Affirmed the deputy.

In the same way, he said that the personal income tax could be subsidized or activate a plan to attract retirees similar to the one that Portugal has launched, as well as in terms of housing, deepen the ‘Golden Visa’ in place since 2013 for non-EU citizens with an interest in acquire real estate in the Region.

The Commission also approved an initiative of the PSOE to implement in Cartagena a Center for Specialized Professional Training for Industry. The socialist Carmina Fernández assures that the Regional Federation of Metal Entrepreneurs (FREMM) leads this initiative. “As we all know, he has the experience, the prestige, the recognition and the capacity to offer the training that companies need.”

The parliamentarian regretted the “Lack of interest and abandonment of the regional government” In this area, what has caused it to be «the business initiative that collects the demand for this specialized training and has expressed its willingness to promote the creation of a Specialized Training Center in Cartagena that responds to the needs of the industry for qualified workers in the region. The motion requires that the regional budgets collect a budget line for this purpose.

On the other hand, the Commission approved a motion of the Popular Party in which the Government of Spain is asked for a “true” rescue plan for tourism and hospitality “with direct aid to the sector.” The initiative has obtained the support from all political groups, except for a point in which a greater flexibility of the ERTE is requested, which has had the vote against PSOE and Podemos, whose deputies have also rejected an amendment of Cs to reduce VAT on activities in the tourism sector to the Super-reduced rate of 4%.

The PP deputy, Miriam Guardiola, indicated that “Pedro Sánchez’s aid plan, announced a year after the pandemic began, is insufficient and arrives late and badly.” “Now it is urgent to give security and stability to companies, as European countries such as Germany, France or the United Kingdom have done,” he said. For this, he demanded from the national government a rescue plan for hotels and tourism, “That it does not remain on the surface, that it includes direct aid and lost fund that can be a real lifeline to sustain a sector that is dying, and thus strengthen our business fabric and our economy.”