The Assembly Table, made up of three members from PP and two from PSOE, has refused to submit to plenary session Podemos’s proposal to create an investigation commission on Watchtowers in the regional Parliament. Sources from the Joint Group assure that the decision is based “on a technical defect” of the initiative.

According to sources from the Assembly, the proposal of the investigation commission has been rejected based on reports from the legal services of the Chamber that indicate that the initiative does not comply with the provisions of article 59 of the Regulations, “because it does not “the scope of jurisdiction of the Autonomous Community is justified in relation to the causes of the fire, which is being investigated by the judicial authority and under summary secrecy.”

However, Podemos attributes the decision to the PP. «The Popular Party has rejected the creation of the commission, citing a formal defect in the wording. They ask us to reformulate it. It seems to us a very bad excuse and a way to buy time for this to subside and avoid any type of responsibility,” says the deputy of the Podemos-IU coalition Víctor Egio.

However, as LA TRUTH has learned this afternoon, Podemos has re-registered its reformulated proposal.

The socialists, who are represented on the Board, claim to have voted in favor of the proposal to create an investigation commission to clarify what happened in the fire at the Atalayas leisure venues. Furthermore, they explain that if Unidas Podemos takes it back to the governing body of the Chamber, they will vote in favor again. “Out of respect, we will wait for them to present it and if not, we will present it.”

At Vox they emphasize that the Board of the Regional Assembly has not accepted the Joint Group’s motion for processing due to a formal issue, not due to a political decision. “Our utmost respect for the strictly formal decisions derived from the regulations by the Board,” they noted.

They also defend that “the place where it should be investigated is in the City Council and not in the Regional Assembly. For this reason Vox has requested the Investigation Commission in the Murcia City Council.”

Of the 32 parliamentary initiatives included in the agenda, 24 have been admitted for processing by the Board, one has been left pending for further study and 7 have not been admitted for processing by the governing body. Among them, the proposal of the Mixed Group.

Podemos presented to the Assembly Table, last Tuesday, October 3, the proposal to create a commission of investigation into the Atalayas tragedy, considering that a week after the fire of two nightclubs, which left 13 dead, there was no The causes of the incident had not been clarified nor had political responsibilities been assumed.

From the beginning, the PSOE said that it would support the Podemos initiative and this Monday it was endorsed by its spokesperson in the regional Parliament, José Vélez, ensuring that “it is necessary to investigate the 13 years in which the locals (Teatre and Fonda Milagros) have allegedly operated irregularly and without the necessary permits. In the face of a tragedy of these dimensions, there is no room for half measures or political colours. We must use all the instruments at our disposal to analyze what has happened and where we have failed. The objective is to clarify all responsibilities, from the first to the last, whoever falls,” he said, paraphrasing the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, who on the same day of the fire promised that “the circumstances of the fire will be clarified. “tragedy no matter who falls.”

Podemos hoped that the investigative commission would be operating in public sessions for six months and, as a conclusion, would prepare an opinion on the causes of the fire and the measures that must be adopted to prevent it from happening again. The Joint Group considers that its proposal does not violate the Assembly’s regulations since it is an issue “of public interest included at the regional level.”

The PSOE has positioned itself in favor of the investigation commission despite the fact that one of the indicated managers is the former socialist councilor for Urban Planning, between 2021 and 2023, Andrés Guerrero, also a member of the socialist Executive, where he is responsible for Justice and Institutional Relations.

In statements to LA VERDAD, the popular spokesperson in the Assembly, Joaquín Segado, was in favor of letting justice and the Police act last week because, in his opinion, “the Assembly is not the place to investigate this matter, at the moment.” ».

For its part, the Vox Parliamentary Group in the Assembly said seven days ago that it is studying the case, recalled that they do not have representation on the Assembly Table and then accused Podemos of wanting to take political advantage of the tragedy. However, at the Murcia City Council, the party’s municipal spokesperson, Luis Gestoso, clearly announced that he would request an investigation commission in the City Council.

The Teatre nightclub (for the Murcia City Council, Fonda Milagros never existed) had decreed the cessation of activity from January 10, 2022 and on October 11, 2022, the City Council asked that it be sealed if it had not been closed voluntarily, but it was not done.

For reasons that are still unclear, that order was not carried out and the store remained open until the day of the tragedy. After the death of 13 people, on October 4, the Murcia City Council removed the officials who were handling the Teatre file, without specifying the number of those sanctioned.

Judge Ana María Martínez Blázquez, head of the Investigative Court number 3 of the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia, has opened proceedings for 13 reckless homicides after the Atalayas fire.

Plenary this Wednesday in the Assembly



The president of the Government Council, Fernando López Miras, will appear before the Plenary Session of the Regional Assembly this Wednesday, October 11, starting at 4:30 p.m., to undergo a control session in which he will answer the questions that asked by the four spokespersons of the parliamentary groups.

Vox will ask about the “implementation of economic policy measures in 2024 to improve the situation of the inhabitants of the Region” (POCG-0001) and PSOE and Podemos, about the incidents at the start of the school year.

Finally, the Popular Group will ask López Miras about “inequality in financing or infrastructure with respect to other Autonomous Communities” (POCG-0004).