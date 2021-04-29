The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will have to intensify, at the request of the Regional Assembly, “the management it is developing to reduce waiting lists” by applying “now” of “all the necessary resources”, in the words of the popular deputy María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar. She was in charge of defending that proposal, presented as an amendment to the entirety of a motion by Podemos demanding a management plan to reduce hospital delays. The deputy of that party María Marín assured that patients must wait up to 104 days on average for an operation, 39% more than a year ago. THE TRUTH revealed in its Sunday edition that the average wait to see the specialist rises to four months after delays skyrocket by 81%. In the case of the Lorca health area, delays reach 220 days.

Ruiz Jódar alleged, however, that in June 2020, already in the midst of a pandemic, the Region was waiting 97 days for an operation, “well below the national average.” Regarding external consultations, the delay was 86 days, while in the rest of the country it reached 115 days on average. “These figures have risen in all the autonomous communities during these months but fortunately, our situation was much better than the average of the Spanish regions, although the health pressure caused by the coronavirus has disrupted our entire health system,” he said. Since February, he assured, the healthcare pressure in hospitals has decreased and “that progressive normality in health care has returned. A thousand people have left the lists in these two months.

However, Marín believes that the situation described by the PP deputy “is even worse” and recalled that in the third wave “the pressure increased even more” in specialties, going from 64 to 116 days. As for patients who need an appointment for rehabilitation and rheumatology, they should expect a little more than double. And in dermatology that time shoots up to 181%, according to Marín.

In the same session, a motion against the modification of the exploitation rules of the Tajo-Segura Transfer was approved. “We are all risking our future, and before that we can only take off the shirts of our political parties, and put on the same shirt, the one from the Region of Murcia,” said Jesús Cano, from the PP. The deputies of the Mixed Group and Pascual Salvador, of Vox, abstained.

The socialist Alfonso Martínez was concerned about the present and future of the Murcian agri-food sector: «The Region has never lacked water with a socialist government, neither for watering nor for drinking. They will always find us defending the Tajo-Segura Transfer ».