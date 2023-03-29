Until the last minute of the current legislature, the political groups and the 45 deputies that compose them are willing to publicly show not only their ideological and political differences, but also their kilometric distance in the personal sphere. “Defects”, “corrupt government” or “classist” are some of the expressions heard in the farewell plenary before the regional elections on May 28, held this Wednesday in the Regional Assembly. President Alberto Castillo had to draw attention to Juan José Liarte, from Vox, for understanding that he was calling the Minister of the Interior, Grande-Marlaska, a “macarra”, and María Marín, from Podemos, censured that, in addition, he mocked a deputy “for speaking badly” However, there were also words of gratitude from some of the deputies taking part in this last session and a poem by the socialist Magdalena Sánchez Blesa dedicated to respect and dialogue, although the concord only lasted a few minutes. In the following intervention, Marín accused the popular of benefiting the most powerful, spoke with impetus of “absolutely lost legislature for the interests of the social majorities” and in which “indecency has hit rock bottom” converting the Assembly, he said, “in a market of wills”.

Controversies aside, in the session the new law of Emergencies and Civil Protection of the Region, a technical modification of the Patronage law related to the use of tax credit, as well as the announced legislative initiative presented by the PP to propose to the Cortes Generales a bill requesting the maintenance of the Tagus-Segura transfer.

This last point was debated with some tension by the deputies of the PP and the PSOE. In the introduction to the matter under debate, the popular spokesman, Joaquín Segado, once again complained about the “attacks” of the Government of Spain in terms of financing, investment and infrastructure. “The AVE of Sánchez and Vélez is the AVE of the trileros, a scam in which the cousins ​​​​are all the citizens of the Region,” he assured. He later denounced that they have also decided to cut the transfer “knowing that it is an unfair and arbitrary decision.” The spokesman for the Ciudadanos Group, Francisco Álvarez, joined the same speech, who assured that the “protection of the Transfer is not a whim of the people of Murcia and is an obligation of the State.”

Alfonso Martínez Baños, from the Socialist Group, denied that there is a “road map to cut the Transfer”, assured that the Government guarantees the water that farmers need and attributed the proposal of the legislative initiative to a new attempt to “remove the banner of the ‘Water for All’” while the regional Executive looks the other way regarding the management of the Escombreras desalination plant. «We are aware of the political and economic interests that in this Region move with water, especially when we are at the gates of elections. But we are not going to demagogy nor are we going to deceive anyone, “said the totanero deputy while he avoided comments and interruptions from the popular deputies. And he asked López Miras to discuss water with Vélez in a “face to face that he has been asking for months. Why are you afraid?” he asked.

There was also a call to end “the water war” by deputies Pascual Salvador, from Vox, and Helena Vidal, from Verdes Equo, who also proposed resolving this structural problem by promoting sustainable agriculture.

The legislative initiative went ahead with the votes in favor of the PP deputies, those expelled from Ciudadanos and Vox, as well as the deputies who still belong to those two parties. The Socialists and La Vidal voted against, while Marín abstained. The Assembly will now transfer it to the Congress of Deputies, which will have to admit it first and then take it to the corresponding commission, where it will have to wait for its turn to process it. Taking into account that there are national elections in December, that parliamentary activity in Madrid will end in November and that the PSOE (with a majority in Congress) has no interest in it, it has little chance of prospering. President Fernando López Miras will be a speaker.

Civil Protection Regulation



The plenary began with the debate and vote on the new law on Emergencies and Civil Protection of the Region, approved with the votes of the popular parliamentarians and their partners, those expelled from Ciudadanos and Vox. The PSOE did not support it because it is a “law that is born useless” from the moment that, according to deputy Fernando Moreno, the popular and its partners have not taken into account the contributions of the technicians consulted by the Assembly. In addition, he announced an appeal for amparo before the Constitutional Court for the rejection by the Board of the Chamber of seven amendments from his party, considering that they were registered late and with formal defects. María Marín, from Podemos, also denounced that the law comes “badly and late”, “full of abstract principles”, for which she voted against.

Juan José Liarte, from Vox, was pleased with its approval, among other issues because it regulates Civil Protection volunteering and places 112 as the “vault key”, although it has shortcomings, such as municipal emergency plans, and is incomplete because it has Several regulations are pending for the next legislature. Pascual Salvador, also from Vox, said that his party will be attentive to the development of the new regulations.

According to Francisco Álvarez, from Grupo Ciudadanos, the law approved by the Assembly guarantees the right to information of citizens to know about risk situations and “provides transparency”; it also regulates the situation of Civil Protection volunteers; and “offers an adequate response to any type of emergency that occurs in our territory.” In his opinion, it is endorsed by technicians and representatives of organizations involved, among which he cited the Red Cross.

The PP defended that the new law is “good” for society because the experts consulted by the Assembly expressed it in the meetings of the General Affairs Commission of the Assembly, said the deputy Juan Antonio Mata. And he defended himself against criticism from the PSOE, warning Moreno that “nobody has kidnapped anything, but you have not complied with the Regulations, no matter how much you say something else.” Likewise, with the electoral pre-campaign already launched, he attributed to President López Miras all the improvements provided for by law and the plans to reinforce bodies such as the fire department of the regional Consortium.