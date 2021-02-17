Strengthening public health, modernizing the productive system, finishing the necessary infrastructures and promoting tourism are the four pillars that support the economic and social reactivation plan that the Regional Assembly approved this Wednesday in plenary session and will transfer the regional government to economic and social reactivation to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The opinion that includes the 670 measures provided after listening to forty-two appearing parties in committee and analyzing the reports provided by professional associations, employers’ associations and unions, among other groups and experts, was approved with the votes in favor of the deputies of the PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos and the three expelled from Vox. Pascual Salvador, also from Vox, abstained and the two representatives of Podemos voted against, although 95% of the measures were previously approved by consensus, in the commission.

Most of the proposals are aimed at modernize the production model, strengthen social protection and reduce taxation, where proposals were also included to improve the financing system of the Region of Murcia. In another block of initiatives, the deputies demand a reinforcement of the public health system to protect it against possible new setbacks. There are also measures aimed at improving health research and protecting the regional health industry.

Regarding key infrastructures for regional development, the deputies ask that the national government complete the arrival of high-speed rail, the reinforcement of the Port of Cartagena, the Mediterranean Corridor, the Cartagena logistics storage area, an expansion of air connections at Corvera airport and the declaration of the El Gorguel container terminal as a preferred project. The opinion is completed with 28 measures to reactivate tourism and its industry.