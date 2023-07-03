In L’Haÿ-les-Roses, one of those indistinct municipalities on the outskirts of Paris in which neighborhoods of small bourgeois houses and social housing blocks coexist with more or less harmony, they do not recover from the scare. No one believed that the wave of violence after the death, shot by a police officer, of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager, would reach this point. No one here thought that it would reach the point of threatening the life of an elected official and his family. But it has happened.

At half past one on Sunday morning, unknown assailants crashed a stolen car loaded with incendiary material into the single-family home of Vincent Jeanbrun, the mayor. Jeanbrun was not in the house, because these days he watches over the City Hall, the target of the rioters. His wife and his five- and seven-year-old children, who did sleep in the house, fled in terror. The Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for attempted murder. The authors escaped.

“Tonight a limit of horror and ignominy has been crossed,” Jeanbrun, a leading member of the conservative Republican party, declared a few hours later. His wife, Mélanie Nowack, also a politician, is hospitalized after suffering a fractured tibia.

The assault on the mayor’s home marks an escalation in violence, which until now had put the lives of policemen and gendarmes at risk. But not civilians.

“This no longer has anything to do with the boy’s death,” said a neighbor, near the mayor’s house, still sealed by the police and with remains of the fire. He added another: “This is criminality.” “I would never have imagined that we would reach this situation!” exclaims Olivier Lafaye, president of the Macronist opposition in the City Council. “I think that as a result of this there will be an awareness, people are shocked, moral and political resistance is important.”

another neighbor, two baguettes under his arm, he says that it was he who notified the fire brigade. He woke up to a noise, went out to see if his car was intact, and saw a fire outside a nearby house. He did not know that the mayor lived there. He refuses to give his name, because he explains that he is Algerian and does not want to be identified. Says the man, in his thirties: “I understand young people, but this is already too much.”

Threats to mayors and elected officials are not new in France and date back to before Nahel’s death. Now they have reproduced. Minutes before a car crashed into Jeanbrun’s residence, in the center of France, unknown individuals set fire to the car of Filipe Ferreira-Pousos, Mayor La Riche, on the outskirts of the city of Tours. Ferreira-Pousos, like Jeanbrun in L’Haÿ-les-Roses, had received threats in the previous days. In Nîmes, in the south of the country, the Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation for attempted murder after a police officer was shot with a firearm. His bulletproof vest saved him.

It seems a paradox that the events in L’Haÿ-les-Roses, Nîmes or Tours take place when there are signs that the riots are losing intensity. On the night from Saturday to Sunday, the forces of order arrested 719 people. The previous night there had been 1,311 and the previous one —the one from Thursday to Friday—, 875. “Calmer nights thanks to the resolute action of the forces of order,” declared the Interior Minister, Gérald Darmanin, at dawn, before meeting the attack on the residence of Mayor Jeanbrun.

The Élysée Palace, the presidential seat, is confident that the robust deployment of the forces of order and the unpopularity of the violent acts in the affected neighborhoods will be enough to calm things down. They hope that the current measures, which the Élysée describes as “gradual”, will make it possible to avoid resorting to the state of emergency, comparable in some measures to the Spanish state of exception.

For now, the strategy seems to bear the first fruits, but the crisis – the third of social discontent and public order faced by the president, Emmanuel Macron, after the yellow vests and the pension reform – is far from being resolved. And at any moment it can get out of control again or escalate, as in L’Haÿ-les-Roses.

That is why the authorities crossed their fingers this Sunday so that Monday morning – the sixth since the death of the young Nahel on the outskirts of Paris – would be even calmer and a way out of the crisis could begin to be glimpsed. As on the two previous nights, the Ministry of the Interior deployed 45,000 police and gendarmes throughout the country, and was confident that the massive presence of uniformed officers on the streets of the suburbs and the arrests by the hundreds would neutralize the agitators.

Nahel’s grandmother launched an appeal in statements to the BFM-TV chain: “To the people who are destroying things, I say: ‘Stop, stop.’ They have taken Nahel as a pretext. Stop destroying schools and buses, it is the mothers who go by bus”.

Although the riots in the suburbs are not new, nor are the disturbances in the demonstrations, the images of these days have an impact on the international position of France, a year before the Olympic Games in Paris. Macron has canceled a state visit to Germany, the first of this kind since that of President Jacques Chirac in 2000. In an interview with the German channel ARD, Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz declared: “We observe [lo que ocurre en Francia] with concern and I hope, I am fully convinced, that the French head of state will find a way to improve the situation quickly.

That France lives in the anomaly, it was visible in L’Haÿ-les-Roses. And not just for charging a car against the mayor’s house. The Town Hall is sealed by barbed wire and the windows covered by wooden boards. The Prime Minister, Élisabeth Borne, and the Interior Minister, Darmanin, in addition to Valérie Pécresse, the president of Île-de-France, the Paris region, traveled there this Sunday. Asked about the image of France abroad, Pécresse declared: “I am sure that the violence will decrease in the coming days.” She added the conservative policy: “What is happening is an ultraviolence by small groups that are very well organized and trained and they want to challenge the Republic. The Republic will not give in and we will respond.”

According to the first polls, the one who seems to be capitalizing on the crisis is the extreme right of Marine Le Pen, identified with strong-arm security policies. The populist left has received criticism from the rest of the political spectrum for having resisted calling for calm. When the Minister of the Interior was leaving, Claude Riu, a man of Catalan origin who was walking his bulldogshe yelled at him: “Darmanin, if you are not capable, leave the position to Le Pen.”

