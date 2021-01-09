The taking of the Capitol in Washington shocked not only the United States, but the entire world.

Four dead, a looted Parliament, a humiliated democracy and the gruesome spectacle of protesters with machine guns and banners of “Jesus saves”, breaking windows and taking selfies in the halls of the Senate, marked an unfortunate day in the history of the country of the North .

This was predictable. The desecration of the legislative chambers was the culmination of four long years of abuse. As in the great tragedies of the theater, the worst happens last.

In the 1990s, New York City Mayor Rudy Giulani made the “broken windows theory” famous. To fight crime, it was necessary to start by controlling minor infractions, no matter how minute they seemed.

In one neighborhood, broken windows conveyed a sense of impunity, and they should not be allowed, applying a “zero tolerance” policy. True or not, crime plummeted.

In the United States, as in Turkey, Hungary, Poland, India, Brazil, and Venezuela, authoritarianism did not flourish overnight. It was growing little by little.

A Confederate flag inside Parliament, the badge preferred by far-right extremists and racists in the US EFE

The first victim is the truth. From the moment that Trump claimed that the audience for his inauguration in January 2017 was the largest in history (something false), he gave the signal that lying and creating an alternative reality would be his hallmark.

From then on, it was downhill on the ride. And every time he did something unpresentable — like blocking the construction of a new FBI building, because the eventual construction of a hotel on the site of the old building, on Pennsylvania Avenue, would compete with the Trump Hotel — the argument was that you had to be patient, that was a detail.

Until his attempt to extort the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, there were those who praised him for helping him to muddy the candidacy of Joe Biden.

Now it has been raised to invoke the 25th amendment to the Constitution by which the Cabinet can remove the President. This would require the initiative of the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet, which remains to be seen. Nancy Pelosi supports a new constitutional impeachment, something without sufficient support in the Senate.

Things have already gone too far. What we need is a “broken windows theory” for incipient authoritarianism. For democracy to endure, the first shoots of authoritarianism must be rooted out. Your tolerance promotes and cultivates it. In Trump’s case, a primary responsibility for this rests with the Republican party, which sold its soul to the devil. His calculation was that, in exchange for conservative judge appointments and a tax cut, much of his doctrinal convictions were well worth jettisoning.

The result is in sight. In the 2020 elections, he has lost the White House, the Senate and the House of Representative and also leaves an indelible stain on his administration. There is a lesson there, for all those who want to see it.

