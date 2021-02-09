Donald Trump’s second ‘impeachment’ began on Tuesday with what could have been a thoughtful debate on the constitutionality of the process, but it turned out to be an emotional presentation of something that was “personal” for everyone present, forced to relive the trauma of the January 6th. The chilling 13-minute video that reconstructed the assault on the Capitol, inside and outside the Chamber where the former president is tried for inciting the insurrection, was a time tunnel that transported them to the nightmare of that day and left the magnate’s words ringing in everyone’s ears.

“Fight like hell, because if you don’t, you’re going to be left without a country!” The president harangued his followers as he lit the wick of the bonfire that he had prepared for months. Inside the Capitol, legislators were preparing to certify the results without imagining that the demonstration they had called could interrupt the process. And it was no longer the Democrats that Trump targeted, but his second in command, Vice President Mike Pence, whom he warned over the microphone that if he did not have “the courage” to use his power as president of the Senate to prevent the certification of results, “It will be a very sad day for the country”. And in particular for the “weak” Republican legislators, who were reluctant to call the elections fraudulent. “We are going to give them the kind of pride and balls they need to take back our country,” he asked the masses.

While his hosts violently fulfilled the mission of “Descend on the Capitol”, Trump kept talking and encouraging them to fight. Even when it became clear that this was no longer a demonstration, but a riot in which people would die, the president took two hours to put a tweet to calm them down. And when he did, it was justifying the insurrection of these militias, “great patriots who have been treated unfairly for so long,” and celebrating their feat to send them home “with love and in peace,” he told them. “Remember this day forever!”

The legislators and Capitol employees who had to go into hiding to avoid being lynched will not forget it either. “Things could have been worse”Congressman David Cicilline recognized the senators with a shudder, as manager of the Lower House. They could have killed us all.

“We have won the day”



The “patriots” were very clear about who was running them. “Donald Trump, who’s your boss,” one is heard saying to the Capitol cops in the video that reconstructs the events. And also who gave them the withdrawal order. “Donald Trump,” told a reporter as Jacob Chansley, the colorful buffalo horns protester, was leaving the Senate. Because we’ve already won the day.

Trump’s lawyers, with the complicity of Republican senators who do not want to portray themselves against the almighty leader, yesterday tried to dismiss the accusation on the grounds that the Constitution does not contemplate the ‘impeachment’ against a president who is no longer in office But “history makes it clear that it does,” Cicilline summed up. «Why the we will change for the future? », He asked. Opening that door would invite every US president to put his worst misdeeds to the last month of his rule, creating de facto “the January exception” and jeopardizing the peaceful transition of power, “which has always been the most important moment. dangerous of a democracy, “recalled Congressman Jamie Raskin, leader of the prosecution.