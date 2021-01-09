Donald Trump is a fascist, an authoritarian willing to use violence to achieve his racial nationalist goals. So are many of his followers. If you had any doubts about it, Wednesday’s attack on Congress makes that clear.

If history teaches us a lesson in dealing with fascists, it is the futility of appeasement. Giving in to the fascists does not pacify them, it only encourages them to go further.

So why did so many public figures, who should have known what Trump and his movement were, tried, time and again, to placate them by giving in to their demands? Why do they keep doing it even now?

Consider a few milestones on the way to the looting of the Capitol. A big step occurred in February, when all Republican senators except Mitt Romney refused to convict the president at impeachment despite clear evidence of his guilt.

PAUL KRUGMAN.

Another big step came in the spring, when armed protesters, with Trump’s support, threatened Michigan authorities over Covid-19 restrictions. That dress rehearsal of violence this week drew some criticism from Republican politicians, but no serious pushback.

Then came Trump’s unprecedented refusal to accept electoral defeat. And nearly two-thirds of Republican lawmakers voted against accepting voters from Pennsylvania, for example.

But even those who did not actively join in his coup attempts let Trump go smoothly. Mitch McConnell (head of the Republican bloc in the Senate) waited more than a month before accepting Joe Biden as president-elect. A senior Republican told The Washington Post: “What’s the downside to pleasing Trump?” Well now we know the answer.

Finally, what happened on Wednesday? A Trump attack during the confirmation of Biden’s victory was completely predictable. So why was security so lax? Why were there hardly any arrests? What we know suggests that the people who were in charge of protecting Congress did not do so because they did not want to be seen treating those people as the danger they posed.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Defense officials were concerned about the idea of ​​having military personnel on the steps of the Capitol, something that did not concern them during the much less threatening Black Lives Matter protests last year. But now the Department of Defense says, according to the AP, that it was the Capitol Police that turned down offers of security assistance.

Trump supporters march through Washington. Reuters

And once again, the attempt to appease the fascists will end up encouraging them. So far, the lesson for Trumpist extremists is that they can engage in violent attacks on the core institutions of American democracy and face little consequence. Clearly, they view their exploits as triumph and will be eager to do more. Have no doubts because this is not over. If you’re not terrified of what Trump might do between now and inauguration day, you haven’t been paying attention. And I can’t be the only person worried about what will happen during the ceremony.