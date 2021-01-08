The United States Capitol is my second home. I covered the building’s occupants for an absurdly long period of time, the last 15 years mostly spent in a workspace a short walk from the Senate gallery.

I knew that Wednesday it wouldn’t be common, in the time of COVID-19. Instead of working in my basement, I was going to go to the Capitol. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there are few journalists on Capitol Hill, with some of the competition sharing interview audios through a collaboration agreement, while others work from home. When I left, the place was kind of like a ghost town. But Wednesday was going to be a momentous day, because of the Senate debate on the votes of the Electoral College of Arizona and Pennsylvania.

There would be interesting moments and lots of genuine news – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican of Kansas, finally told Trump it was crazy try to get Congress to revoke the will of the voters – even though the outcome was clear before the debate began.

Also, the Democrats had just won control of the House, as the two new Georgia Democrats swear in. This was a great day, especially for the leadership of the House and Senate, one of my specialties. But the new Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, Representative from New York, sidestepped my question about COVID-19 relief at a press conference late in the morning.

If you saw the film Knight Without a Sword, you could appreciate my workspace, as a scene from the film’s press gallery was filmed there over 70 years ago. (The Senate chamber, however, was a sound stage). It overlooks the North Lawn of the Capitol, where a constant march of insurgents started to arrive sinisterly. Senate professionals who have offices near the chamber began to get nervous.

The crowd had urgency and was moving to the eastern front, where an antique window offered a limited angle, as the crowd looked up at three sets of stairs leading to the Capitol – Senate, Chamber, and the main, the middle set of stairs – that were blocked by the Capitol Police. But I know that the doors are strong and I didn’t worry. The building was essentially closed to the general public, for months, due to the pandemic.

It was time to keep an eye on the Senate floor, every now and then. The proceedings are televised, but I like to watch from the upper gallery for body language and to pick up on things the cameras don’t, like the rapt attention they gave McConnell when he berated Trump.

But I was at my desk when the Senate suddenly retired of the session. I jumped out of my chair to check it out. Word soon spread take refuge in the camera. “Close the doors”, was the instruction for the gallery staff. That is the safe space. It was then that a dozen reporters and assistants in the gallery and practically the entire Senate piled up indoors. Narrow spaces for COVID-19, despite the masks.

The police were in charge. “Get away from the gates”, they ordered. The staff was cornered in a corner. High-ranking senators like Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the new chair of the Senate Rules Committee, gave an alarming update: shooting reports.

In the center aisle, between McConnell and New York Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, stood an officer wearing an identification band. His back was to us as he looked toward the central door of the Senate. He appeared to have a large rifle, but was trying to hide it. Behind him were three boxes containing the electoral college voting certificates.

Employees tidy up an attacked Capitol. Photo: AP

This was an unprecedented scene, impressive – and uncollected – a small, inaccessible pearl in the first draft of the story. But there was none feeling of panic.

The situation elsewhere deteriorated. Officers announced the evacuation. They gave the order to take the elevators to the basement, then cross under Constitution Avenue through a tunnel, to a secret location in a nearby office building.

Working for the Associated Press gives me special privileges in those situations. There is a plan, set in motion since the 9/11 attacks, on how to handle a session of Congress away from headquarters. If that happened, AP would have to be there. I made my way to the undisclosed location. In the House of Representatives, Pulitzer-winning AP photographer Scotty Applewhite stayed put, taking photos that made headlines across the country.

In the basement, I saw McConnell, who was being rushed to the secret location. I followed him.

Members of a Secret Service Assault Corps search the Capitol. Photo: AP

At the new location, we take a break. Many heavily armed law enforcement officers, including from the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, they made us feel safe. There was an announcement that the police were securing a path for buses that could take us.

That did not happen.

Senate leaders were determined to get back together and continue the Electoral College count. And it would happen in the same chambers that had been desecrated by the mob. So we wait. They brought food and water.

They also had CNN to see the close combat. At one point, host Jake Tapper excused the senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Moore, for challenging the election results and prodding Trump fans with unfounded and motivating rhetoric from the mob. The duo, a key Democratic aide said, had to sit down and accept it.

I had a private conversation with a Republican veteran about the sorry state of the situation. The senator said he had not spoken much with his colleagues about the tectonic shift looming in the Senate with the shift to Democratic control. I was shocked.

The crowd had already left the building and, strangely, everything almost seemed dull, waiting for the Capitol to be declared safe. But at 7.30pm we were allowed to re-enter, taking a zigzagging path through the tunnel to the Capitol.

I met MP Elizabeth MacDonough, a beloved figure in the Senate family. She and her colleagues had made sure the Electoral College certificates were safe – their seizure by the mob would have actually delayed the certification of the result – and she was supervising the return to the camera. I’m not sure MacDonough knew this by then, but his office on the first floor of the Capitol it was shattered.

When we returned, a swarm of officers, units from the FBI and DHS, ensured everyone’s safety. Traces of sand from the pepper spray covered floors and surfaces.

The Daily Press gallery where I work had not been raped.

I wrote a quick article on the dramatic Senate debate. A short version.

A journalist colleague and I left long after midnight. He had parked near the Washington home of McConnell and Elaine Chao, who resigned as transportation secretary Thursday.

Security was solid. It was a day that I hope will not be repeated.

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press