The six-hour assault on Congress by supporters of Donald Trump left a trail of destruction in their wake. Marble portraits and statues sprayed with a corrosive gas; the bust of Zachary Taylor, the 12th president of the United States, stained by a red liquid, a vandalized photograph of the recently deceased activist and African American Congressman John Lewis, computers of missing legislators and documents of the Department of Justice scattered on the ground. Among the rubble left by the ire of the supporters of the US president for a nonexistent electoral fraud have also been museum treasures of the future.

The commissioners of the Smithsonian Institute They have collected the objects found after the revolt on Wednesday, January 6. Frank Blazich, curator of the Museum of American History, has been one of the specialists who found historical value among the traces left by the mob. The day after the assault, Blazich toured the National Mall, the huge open-air esplanade that leads to the Capitol. After three hours going through garbage cans and lifting objects from the ground, he collected more than thirty posters, flags and stickers in favor of the insurrection. Among these objects there is a plaque that says “Off with their heads- stop the steal”(Cut heads, stop the robbery). This selection is added to others bought by the institution, such as clothing from Trump’s election campaign with the slogan Keep america great and pamphlets.

“What some call junk I call history,” wrote Blazich, an air force veteran who majored in military history for one of the Smithsonian centers. The division he works for gathers material on political history in the United States and the military. The collection includes objects from the Seven Years’ War (1756-1763) and other artifacts and materials that survive to this day. His team is interested in democratic changes in the United States, political rights, ideological clash, and the role of parties. In short, everything that has undergone shock therapy during Trump’s four years in power.

The United States is still trying to digest the images of the violent far-right inside the Capitol, which left five dead. The media and analysts agree that it was a historical event that clouds the immediate future and that has made Washington a city besieged by the military and police, fraught with tension. In this setting, unique in recent memory of the investiture, historians move, documenting an increasingly ephemeral present due to the succession of numerous events.

“The electoral stage has left us notable cases of pain and the possibility of engaging in the process of reckoning with the past in order to shape the future,” said Anthea Hartig, director of the Museum of American History, shortly after the assault. to Congress. As a sign of the value of objects from the past in the present, Hartig recalled one of the most valuable pieces in the collection: the flag celebrating the triumph of Thomas Jefferson and the peaceful transfer of power after the disputed elections of 1800, where the President John Adams lost after a tie in Electoral College votes.

The curators’ work will help future generations to remember and put the violent episode in context. During this Administration, a team of specialists from the Smithsonian’s Division of Political and Military History have also documented and collected ephemeral objects from the protests of the Black Lives Matter movement that occurred a few meters from the White House, the 2017 women’s march and 2018 and the demonstrations of dreamers (young immigrants) at the gates of the Supreme Court, in 2020.

But a collection of modern American political history would be incomplete without reflecting the deep imprint that conservatism and the far right have left in recent years. The Smithsonian’s collections include items from the many anti-abortion demonstrations and rallies of the Tea Party, the group of ultraconservatives that toured several cities in 2010 to prepare the breeding ground for Trumpism. A chapter that will begin to close next Wednesday, January 20.