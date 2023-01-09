Albares calls for “reflection” in the face of the anti-democratic acts of the extreme right

The Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Alberes, has condemned this Monday the assault on the headquarters of the three State powers in Brazil and has called for a “reflection” to be carried out on the actions of the extreme right to question the electoral results . The minister highlighted the “immense wave of solidarity” with Brazil that has emerged in Latin America and around the world after Sunday’s events, but has also highlighted the need to “confront the lies” spread by extreme groups right.

Asked in an interview on Cadena SER how to combat this far-right chain that begins with the dissemination of false news and the questioning of the electoral results and ends in acts like those experienced in the Capitol two years ago or in Brasilia, Albares has acknowledged that “no one has the magic formula”, but that it is necessary “to confront the lie, locate the facts and reveal those who insidiously try to sow doubts about electoral results or, what is worse, those who, accepting the results, They say that there are legitimate and illegitimate leaders.” “That is the residue of the ultra-right,” he concluded, warning that events like the one on Sunday “presage these movements will not disappear easily.”

This tendency of the ultra-right to question the results “is spreading and should lead to reflection”, said the minister, assuring that the Government of Spain “will defend democracy in Brazil and throughout the world” and “will spare no effort” in that sense. “Spain needs a democratic Brazil, back on the international scene, in a year in which we hold the presidency of the European Council [en la segunda mitad del año]Finally, when asked about the reaction of the national spokesperson of the Popular Party, Cuca Gamarra, criticizing the elimination of the crime of sedition, Albares said that, as a minister, he was very concerned “that the first opposition party in Spain, in your first reaction, do not say anything in support of democracy or in rejection of the ultra-right in Brazil”. “This shows that the PP has nothing to say in international politics,” he said. “As a citizen,” he stated, “it is unfortunate that attempts are made to question the legitimacy of a president.”