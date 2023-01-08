Lula decrees federal intervention in Brasilia

The president of Brazil, Lula da Silva, gives a press conference in which he announces the federal intervention of Brasilia to stop the invasion of the Bolsonaristas to the headquarters of Congress and the headquarters of the Government to “guarantee public security”.

In practice, it implies the displacement of the governor of the federal district, the opposition Ibaneis Rocha, in everything related to the security of the capital. Hours before, Rocha dismissed his Security Secretary, Anderson Torres, who was Jair Bolsonaro’s Justice Minister until last Sunday.

“There was bad faith, ill will. Military policemen were leading the vandals. The policemen who participated in this cannot go unpunished”, says Lula.

“All the people who have done this will be punished. The Brazilian left has dead people, and never has a leftist party invaded Congress or the Planalto. This is unprecedented in the history of this country. We are going to find out who are the financiers of these vandals,” adds Lula.

“I lost the 1989 elections, I lost the 1994 elections, I lost the 1998 elections, and at no time did they see any member of my party do that,” denounces the president.