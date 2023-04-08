Israel has bombarded Lebanon and Gaza in parallel this Friday after a rocket attack against its unprecedented territory since 2006, for which it blames the Islamist movement Hamas, which controls the Strip. During the early hours of the morning, Palestinian militias launched another 44 projectiles from Gaza into Israeli territory. Until this Friday no fatalities had been registered, but three people lost their lives during the day in two attacks against Israelis, in the north of the occupied territory of the West Bank and in Tel Aviv.

The situation had already been tense in the area for months, but in recent hours it has led to an open spiral of violence as a result of the Israeli police raiding a place so symbolic for the Muslim world and important for Palestinian identity on two consecutive nights. like the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Damage caused after the Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, tonight. Fatima Shbair (AP)

At noon, the Armed Forces announced that two women in their 20s had been killed and a 48-year-old woman was in critical condition in what was initially interpreted as a traffic accident between a Palestinian and an Israeli car near the Jewish settlement of Hamra, in the northern West Bank, one of the hottest areas of the conflict. After finding “numerous bullet shots in the Israeli vehicle”, the soldiers displaced to the place have come to the conclusion that the car lost control as a result of an attack and have closed the roads in the area to search for the perpetrator. They are two sisters and her mother, residents of the Efrat colony, south of Bethlehem. At the end of the day, a person in his 30s has died and four have been injured of varying degrees in an attack that mixed shots and run-overs at two points in Tel Aviv, the health services have reported. According to several local media, the deceased is an Italian tourist. In a video you can see the vehicle overturned next to the promenade after the attack.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with the commanders of the security forces to analyze the situation and ordered an increase in the deployment of security forces on all roads and towns. The artillery and infantry had already been reinforced on the borders with Lebanon and Gaza. The police presence is visible around the old city of Jerusalem, which houses holy places of the three main monotheistic religions, on a day that coincides with Muslim Ramadan, Jewish Easter week (Pesaj) and Christian Good Friday. The road to the Wailing Wall has been diverted from one of the main entrances to the ancient citadel.

This Friday (the third of Ramadan), at dawn, with the bombardments and the tension of the previous days still recent, there were some isolated incidents around the old city. Later, 15 Palestinians were arrested for waving Palestinian and Hamas flags, and for cheering the news about the attack in the West Bank. Israel withdrew the order at noon to stay near the shelters it had given to residents near Gaza, the hardest hit by the rockets, given their range. This, together with the absence of deaths from shelling and shelling, seemed to point to a stabilization of the situation.

Netanyahu: “A high price”

On Thursday, in the wake of a barrage of rockets from Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met his security cabinet. In the early hours of the morning, at the end of the meeting, he issued a brief statement: “Israel’s response tonight and in the future will exact a heavy price.” Two hours later, shelling began in Lebanon.

Residents of the Tire region, in southern Lebanon, heard loud explosions and the noise of Israeli planes that flew over the area at around four in the morning (three, in mainland Spain). One of the inhabitants of the Palestinian refugee camp of Rachidiye, near Tyre, told Agence France Presse that at least two shells fell near the camp. Hezbollah television, Al Manar, talks about three bombed areas. “We strongly condemn the blatant Zionist aggression against Lebanon,” said Hamas, who has asked the United Nations and the Arab League to meet urgently to condemn it.

A Lebanese boy looks at the crater produced by an Israeli bombardment, in Alqulaylah, in southern Lebanon, this Friday. WAEL HAMZEH (EFE)

Israel had not received dozens of projectiles from Lebanon since 2006, when it waged a month-long war with the Hezbollah militia that killed more than 1,000 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 165 Israelis, mostly soldiers. Since then there have been some Israeli shelling and shelling across the border, but in a timely manner and not on the scale of the current escalation. The last time that Israel confirmed having attacked Lebanese territory was in April 2022. Now it points to Hamas for the 34 rockets on Thursday and that is why it is bombing both targets of that armed faction in southern Lebanon and in the Palestinian strip it controls from 2007.

The Israeli army has indicated in a statement that “it will not allow the Hamas terrorist organization to operate from Lebanon” and that it “holds the Lebanese state responsible for any shots coming from its territory.” The arrival on the scene of the most numerous and best armed Hezbollah militia, an ally of Iran (Israel’s enemy), would give the conflict another dimension. Analysts agree that the attack could not have happened without his green light. For now, your number twoNaim Qassem, has warned “Zionist leaders” that “the entire axis of resistance is vigilant” and their “arrogance will not serve to threaten and intimidate, because the balance of deterrence is still present.”

Dialogue

The UN peacekeeping force deployed in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL, has issued a statement early Friday in which it indicates that its troops were warned of the bombardments and heard them. And that his mission chief, the Spanish Aroldo Lázaro, is speaking with the authorities of the two bordering countries. “Both parties have said that they do not want a war,” the note added. The Lebanese army has also published images of missile launchers and projectiles found in the area from which the rockets were launched and which it is patrolling. His Foreign Ministry has blamed Israel for the escalation and urged the international community to stop it.

In Gaza, the Israeli Air Force has bombed 10 points with 50 tons of explosives. Only injuries and property damage have been reported. The same in Israel, where most of the rockets at dawn this Friday have been intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile shield, but one hit a house in the town of Sderot, very close to Gaza.

A woman inspected this Friday the damage suffered in her house, in the Israeli town of Sderot, by a rocket launched from Gaza. Tsafrir Abayov (AP)

The coincidence of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover has been the breeding ground for this escalation. A part of the faithful who prayed in Al Aqsa entrenched themselves because the rumor was circulating that an ultra-nationalist Israeli was going to sacrifice an animal there. This is how the beginning of Easter was marked in the two Jewish temples that were built in that place, known in Hebrew as the Temple Mount and the holiest point of this religion. The Wailing Wall is its only vestige. In recent days, radical Jewish groups had made calls to slaughter goats and one man was even arrested. The Israeli police had made it clear that they would not allow it, but the Palestinians feared that the Esplanade would be desecrated and called for a continued presence in the compound to prevent it.

The videos of the assault on Al Aqsa, the third holiest place for Islam after Mecca and Medina, ignited the fuse on social networks. In them you can see Israeli policemen shooting rubber bullets, acting violently towards the faithful and arresting dozens of people inside the mosque. Also to Palestinians who throw firecrackers and fireworks at them. An Israeli military command assures that the police only entered the temple after unsuccessfully negotiating the evacuation with the around 400 Palestinians who were there, as well as that some had stones and fireworks. Already last year the Israeli police entered the Esplanade during Ramadan, in response to the throwing of stones and firecrackers towards the Wailing Wall, which is right at its feet.

