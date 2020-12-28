Covid-19 has not stopped King. The company, developer of the Candy Crush Saga, is about to launch a video game for mobile platforms where the protagonist will be the mythical marsupial Crash Bandicoot, the same one that conquered millions of people in the world of consoles. “Much of this game has been made during the pandemic and remotely,” says Oriol Canudas (Lleida, 1978), vice president and director of King Studios, the firm that is part of the giant Activision Blizzard, creator of Call of Duty, the first person shooter franchise. “We hope it will be a success,” he adds.

From Barcelona, ​​where the company has just inaugurated a new headquarters, the manager indicates that the next launch, which is expected in early 2021, is part of the synergies that were raised when Activision Blizzard in 2016 bought King for more than 5 billion euros. “The acquisition benefited both parties. We provide the mobile platform and a very diverse audience, increasingly female ”, he adds. Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! It will be the firm’s first launch since 2019, when it narrowed its portfolio to focus only on the projects with the highest potential. Today the company is fundamental for the group. At the end of the second quarter of the year, King contributed almost 27% of total revenues. And in the midst of the pandemic, the firm contributed with 271 million monthly active users (22 million more than before the health crisis), 63.3% of the total that the US video game giant has. “When King started walking [en 2003] it was a one-product company. Today it has several franchises and a loyal user base, ”says Canudas.

The strongest markets for the company are those on the other side of the Atlantic, led by the US and where Candy Crush Saga, whose first version dates from 2012, is still very popular. “It is the highest grossing franchise in American application stores,” according to the company’s latest report delivered in June to the American Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2019, nearly 70 million levels of the game were completed worldwide. Since its launch, 33.3 billion swipes (the movement of sliding your finger on the screen) have been made, according to information from King. Why is the candy game so engaging? “That’s the big question,” Canudas says with a laugh. “It is very well done and has good graphic quality. Then it has a dynamic that has a lot of magic ”, he adds.