ROME. The Congolese police arrested the alleged killers of the Italian ambassador, Luca Attanasio, who was assassinated in an ambush on February 22, 2021 together with the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver Mustapha Milambo. The North Kivu authorities announced this at a press conference in Goma, as reported on Twitter by local journalist Justin Kabumba.

The commander of the national police of the province of Goma, Congo, announced that he had arrested a gang, called Aspirant, made up of six people. As the France24 journalist Kabumba told Agi, “only two of them are the alleged killers of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, and one of them confessed”. A third member of the commando who killed the Italian diplomat remains wanted, he would be the leader of the gang. «Initially, it was not their intention to kill Attanasio – said the journalist, referring to the words of the police during the press conference – they had planned to kidnap him to ask for a ransom of one million dollars. Things went badly, the plan failed and the kidnappers immediately killed the ambassador ».