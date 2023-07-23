John Musetescu Werberg, in the trial for the three murders he allegedly committed in Barcelona. albert garcia

For John Musetescu Werberg, the trip to Barcelona was to be a kind of therapy, a pleasant week-long trip before returning to Sweden to begin rehabilitation. The mental health problems (anxiety, depression) that he had been carrying for three years had made him addicted to benzodiazepines, which later led him to cocaine use. He arrived in Barcelona on January 13, 2020. He was 29 years old. After a long time in the well, he felt renewed, vital, euphoric, as can be seen from the messages sent to his parents, who paid for the vacation break: “Here I could write ten books, what an atmosphere!” He met a boy, Héctor Núñez, “a very good friend who he believed he would be for life,” he would later explain. They shared confidences and moments of intimacy. On January 20, he allegedly killed him.

Musetescu stabbed Núñez’s body 254 times, suffocated him and tried to set fire to the house to get rid of the body. He then escaped through the balcony to the street. It was 15:00. A path of no return began. In barely an hour, in a criminal outburst with no apparent motive or reasonable explanation, he wreaked havoc in the alleys of the old town of Barcelona, ​​where he murdered two other people. Rosa Díaz, 77, was found in a doorway and brutally assaulted her head. David Caminada, 52, was stabbed twice in the chest when he was leaving his work at Barcelona City Hall. Musetescu was arrested, while he put up great resistance, in the Plaza de Sant Jaume.

“We thought that traveling could do him good,” explains the father, Traian Musetescu, who is in Barcelona these days. A few hundred meters from the place where the triple crime occurred, the trial against his son is being held. He feels “ashamed” of what happened and regrets the damage caused to the victims and their families. Traian tries, despite everything, to help his son by explaining that he is not well, that his medical history in Sweden shows that something is wrong with his head, that he should be locked up in a psychiatric hospital rather than go to jail, where he has remained since that day.

John Musetescu Werberg, working in a supermarket in Sweden in 2016, after dropping out of Law, in an image provided by the family.

One spit and the KGB

These are not easy days for parents. Every day they go to the oral hearing and listen, without understanding much, because they do not speak Spanish, the battery of evidence that is downloaded against their son. They also know that he does not want to see them. They have not even been able to deliver a suitcase with clothes that they have brought from Uppsala, a town north of Stockholm where his son grew up and studied Law until he dropped out to fulfill a dream: to become a writer.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

During a break in one of the sessions, Traian tries to get a few meters closer to his son, who spits at him. His behavior is erratic. The same seems to fall asleep that he smiles openly or stares at the members of the popular jury. He has unsuccessfully asked to change his lawyer because his, ex officio, has refused to mention the alleged role that the KGB has had in the case. It’s hard to say if Musetescu believes what he says or is kidding the staff. On the same day as the spit, he spoke for the first time in more than decent Spanish, learned behind bars: “I have never seen that photo or that corpse!”, He interrupts when they display images of Rosa Díaz, his second victim.

In the more than three years that he has been in pretrial detention, Musetescu has shown signs of instability. They have transferred him five times from prison due to his extreme aggressiveness (on one occasion he attacked five officials). Visited by a defense-hired psychiatrist to examine his mental state, he kicked his feet into the air to display his supposed mastery of martial arts, while proclaiming that he would one day win the Nobel Prize in Literature. That psychiatrist concluded that the defendant could have bipolar disorder and managed to get him to tell him some aspects of his biography: he said that he had a hard time at school because he did not know Swedish (with his parents he spoke Romanian at home) and that he suffered a lot with the early separation of his parents (“at eight years old, I felt very sad,” he told the professional). Traian confirms these two vital circumstances.

All those signs that something is not right in his head could be used to try to mitigate a sentence that, due to the overwhelming evidence against him, will foreseeably be harsh. It is, in any case, the only way to at least try to convince the jury that he is affected by a mental illness and his responsibility must be attenuated or extinguished. But Musetescu has refused to use that resource and has prohibited his defense from doing so, despite the fact that the issue has inevitably been put on the table at trial. In particular, because there is an impartial psychiatric expert, which was ordered by the investigating judge, and which concludes that the defendant does not suffer from any serious mental illness that conditioned his behavior that day.

John Musetescu Werberg, working in a supermarket in Sweden in 2016, after dropping out of Law, in an image provided by the family.

“Not everything has an explanation”

Experts say that Musetescu suffers from an antisocial disorder and incapacity for empathy, personality traits that mark his way of seeing the world and relating to others. But that does not exempt him from facing the consequences of a criminal process, even when he shows absolute indifference to what may happen to him. Despite his medical history in Sweden (which they have also analyzed), neither they nor the professionals who treated him on the day of the events have found a serious illness, such as psychosis, that could explain his behavior. “He knows what is happening at all times under an emotional state of anger or rage,” concludes Ángel Cuquerella, the legal expert. So why did he act that way? “Not all behaviors have a rational explanation. Not everything has to be explainable. We cannot understand what was the deep, primary motivation of these events”, remarks Cuquerella. Even less when the defendant refuses to explain details of his life that Traian, his father, rescues from oblivion.

“I wasn’t in Barcelona that day and I don’t know what happened. I only know what he told me, ”says the man, who has visited his son in prison on several occasions, although the last time he did not want to receive him and stayed in the cell. “He explained to me that the first boy [Núñez] He drugged him and wanted to sexually abuse him,” he says. In one of the few explanations that he has given, and that appears in the case, Musetescu said that the boy had held him against his will, that he wanted to make him his “sexual slave” and that is why he killed him. The judicial instruction does not give a clear answer to what happened between them, although one of the hypotheses is that they used drugs and, at some point, there was some sexual approach.

Traian feels a little guilty for having been an absent father, for not having known how to act otherwise. He recalls the last years of his son’s life in search of answers that do not come. After five years studying Law, he dropped out. “He told us that he wanted to be a writer. He was ironic, because he didn’t read too much, ”he says. He began to write a crime novel and, in parallel, to train as an electrician “to earn a living.” In September 2016 he got married. It was an ephemeral link, which barely lasted a year. Traian does not know if these domestic problems were the trigger for something deeper, but the fact is that the son was plunged into a depression with episodes of anxiety. He spent his days sitting on the couch with nothing to do. And he began the route through different medical treatments in Sweden that, according to his father, “made him addicted” to substances such as benzodiazepine, an anxiolytic.

Throughout 2019, Barcelona began to capture Musetescu’s imagination. He was excited to settle there to work as an electrician. Traian sent money to his son and that is why he knows that he spent seasons in Denmark, Germany, France and Luxembourg before coming to Barcelona for a week. The present seemed promising when he met Héctor Núñez. “I met him one night walking through the city, he was well dressed and he asked me for a cigarette, he spoke English, he lived five minutes away… and he had a lot of cocaine in his apartment,” he told the expert.

On January 20, 2020, the promise of redemption that Barcelona offered vanished. And it turned into a nightmare.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter