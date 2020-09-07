The assassination of Vuosaari The principle trial of Jari Aarnio’s homicide case started – What did the drug police chief know in regards to the underworld homicide plan in 2003?

Jari Aarnio and Keijo Vilhunen deny the cost of homicide.

Helsinki former head of the drug police Jari Aarnion The principle trial of the murdered particular person started on Monday within the Helsinki District Courtroom half an hour late as a result of technical issues.

Prosecuted by a Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsalin Along with Jari Aarnio, the assassination is a former gang boss Keijo Vilhunen. Vilhu is accused of involvement within the preparations for the homicide in 2003 and Aarnio, in flip, is accused of figuring out the conspiracy as a police officer and of not obstructing the act.

Each homicide defendants are personally current within the corridor. Aarnio and Vilhunen are at present serving sentences in jail for, amongst different issues, aggravated drug offenses for which they have been beforehand convicted as accomplices.

Aarnion the homicide cost is outstanding as a result of it’s primarily based on an allegation of so-called negligence.

In follow, the query is whether or not Aarnio was obliged to stop the homicide due to its place of accountability. Within the corridor, due to this fact, two issues are mentioned in the principle proceedings of the murdered particular person: What Vilhunen and Aarnio knew and did, and whether or not Aarnio had an obligation to behave due to his info.

An analogous cost of homicide for negligent negligence has not been seen earlier than, though folks have been convicted of minor acts on that foundation.

Volkan Ünsal was murdered in Vuosaari within the house of a lady referred to as Sarah in October 2003. Sarah had subleased her house to Vilhus, from whom the house ended up with one of many murderers.

The Helsinki Courtroom of Enchantment dominated in Aarnio’s drug case that Aarnio and Saara had a sexual relationship. Sarah has additionally mentioned that Aarnio had his personal key to the house and he suggested to lease the house to Vilhus. Sarah advised this for years till simply through the trial she withdrew her speech.

The homicide sufferer Volkan Ünsal, for his half, had taken cash from the prey of the nice cash laundering theft in Stockholm in 2002, ended up in witness safety and broke away from it. The homicide was ordered by Ünsal’s Swedish childhood good friend, and three Finnish criminals have been as soon as convicted along with him.

Additionally one of many unique convicts was Ünsal’s childhood good friend.

Legal attorney Markku Fredman and Keijo Vilhunen within the Helsinki District Courtroom on Monday.

Vilhunen and Aarnio deny the cost of homicide.

In his response to the costs, Vilhunen has mentioned that he acted as a supply of knowledge for the Aarnio and Helsinki drug police. In keeping with Vilhunen, his intention was to stop the homicide.

Aarnio’s model, then again, crosses with Vilhunen’s account, as a result of he mentioned the police had at most rumor-level details about the risk to Ünsal.

Cost is, in response to Aarnio’s protection, opposite to the precept of legality.

In its reply, Aarnio’s protection factors out that the precise offense of negligence was not totally enshrined in regulation till after the homicide in 2004. Previous to that, the laws was poor on this respect and a previous interpretation of Aarnio’s legal responsibility solely on the idea of earlier case regulation can be opposite to legality.

In keeping with the precept of legality, nobody could also be convicted of an act which, on the time of its fee, will not be punishable by regulation.

“We will be positive, for instance, that punishment primarily based on customary regulation will not be in keeping with the precept of legality,” the written response says.

Aarnio’s protection additionally identified early within the listening to within the Chamber that Ünsal had been warned by Swedish police.

“He [Ünsal] got here from Sweden to Finland to the one who had been warned by the Swedish police, ”Aarnio’s lawyer Riitta Leppiniemi mentioned within the courtroom.

The Swedish police have advised each the pre-trial investigation of the assassin and HS that he had acquired the identify of not less than one assassin from Aarnio even earlier than the crime was dedicated. Aarnio has denied having supplied such info.

