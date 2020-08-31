The assassination of Vuosaari The court rejected the demands of former criminal boss Keijo Vilhunen for shelving evidence in the murder case of Jari Aarnio

Former criminal boss Keijo Vilhunen and prosecutors disagreed on whether it is possible to use information gathered from old telephone records as evidence in court. Police should have destroyed the recordings years ago.

Helsinki the district court resolved on Monday, as demanded by prosecutors, the first dispute that came before the court for review Jari Aarnion in a murder trial.

Prosecutors and a former criminal boss Keijo Vilhusen the dispute concerned whether evidence gathered from old telephone records could be used in litigation.

Vilhunen and Aarnio are being prosecuted by a Swedish Turk Volkan Ünsalin of the assassination, although neither was at the scene of the murder in October 2003. According to prosecutors, Vilhunen was involved in the arrangements for the assassination and Aarnio, in turn, as a police officer did not prevent the act, even though he knew of the conspiracy.

Ünsal was a criminal detached from witness protection, murdered by one of his childhood friends in Sweden. The court has previously convicted three Finnish criminals and a Swedish subscriber of Ünsal’s assassination. Aarnio and Vilhunen deny that they have committed a crime.

Keijo The views of Vilhunen’s defense and prosecutors differed as to whether old telephone tapping from the early 2000s could be used as evidence in court.

Police should have destroyed the recordings years ago, but they were found in a new investigation. According to Vilhunen’s defense, the utilization of the material endangers a fair trial.

Vilhusen lawyer Markku Fredman opens the defense’s view in Vilhunen’s written response, which became public in June.

Vilhunen’s defense interpreted that the interception material was obtained illegally. I did so because the Central Criminal Police did not have the authority to keep old interceptions. According to the defense, the material is also not comprehensive and intact, which is why the defense considers the material unreliable.

The district court, for its part, bases its decision on Monday on the fact that the evidence was obtained legally. The reason is that the evidence was originally collected objectively, even though it should have already been destroyed.

Telephone interceptions show contact between Vilhunen and those already convicted near the time of the murder, but no direct talk of the murder plan has been found on the recordings.

Vilhunen was also of the opinion that the information should not be used as so-called additional information. In other words, the information has been collected with the permission of the court for another purpose. Initially, permission for wiretapping and telecommunication data had been collected in an aggravated drug crime case.

Neither led to shelving the screen. The court justified the decision on the basis, among other things, of how serious the murder case is.

The court also held that the material could be used as evidence despite its inadequacy. Defective material may have an effect on the display value of the material. However, the court interpreted that, for example, the police or the prosecutor have not knowingly sought to dispose of any particular piece of material.

The court therefore concluded that the exploitation of old telephone recordings did not jeopardize a fair trial.

“Keijo Kauko Olavi Vilhunen’s claims are rejected,” the court states in the resolution.

Prosecutors justified their position on the use of telephone recordings in a summons that became public in June. Prosecutors believe the evidence in the case was obtained legally.

In addition, the material gathered from the hearings must be able to be used as evidence, even if the court interprets it differently.

“In particular, the serious nature of the case, the minor nature of the infringement, the insignificance of the method of obtaining evidence for the reliability of the evidence and the importance of the evidence for resolving the case are in favor of usability.”

The prosecutor has also been of the opinion that, due to the seriousness of the murder, it must be possible to use the information despite the fact that the interception and telecommunications data have not been authorized for that murder.

In the new during the murder investigation, the police sought to find out, among other things, whether the drug police led by Aarnio had failed to provide material about Vilhus to the violence investigators in connection with the initial homicide investigation.

Following a new investigation, the prosecutor decided that only Aarnio could be prosecuted by the police.

The prosecutor according to Aarnio knew about the murder plan and even ordered the perpetrators to be monitored before the homicide. Aarnio himself denies that the police had any rumor about the plan.

Vilhunen’s defense starts from the fact that Vilhunen acted as a source of information for the police and tried to prevent the act. The versions of Aarnio and Vilhunen are thus in considerable contradiction.

The main treatment of Aarnio’s murderer will begin next Monday.