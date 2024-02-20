The assassination of Jovenel Moïse | The widow of the assassinated president of Haiti is accused of complicity in the murder: she herself was wounded in the attack

The Haitian media has criticized the leaked indictment for still not showing who ordered and financed the assassination of President Moïse.

Haitian the widow of the assassinated president is accused of complicity in her husband's death, several media reports, among others BBC and The New York Times.

President of Haiti Jovenel Moise was shot dead in his home in the country's capital, Port-au-Prince, in 2021. Moïse's death plunged Haiti into even deeper chaos, and the investigation of the assassination has also been not only challenging, but also multi-generational.

Previously, at least 11 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the assassination. So far, four people have been given life sentences in connection with the death.

On Monday, a Haitian judge Walther Voltaire released a 122-page indictment accusing 51 people of involvement in the president's death. Widow Martine Moïse is on the accused list.

Martine Moïse is not accused of planning her husband's assassination, and the petition does not present any direct evidence of the widow's involvement, says The New York Times, which has seen the letter. Instead, the indictment says Martine Moïse gave statements that contradicted those of other witnesses.

In prosecution another defendant, a former official of the Haitian Ministry of Justice, is also mentioned Joseph Felix Badiouwho has claimed that the widow planned a coup.

According to Badio, Martine Moïse planned to oust her husband together with the then prime minister by Claude Joseph with. According to Badio, the plan was that after the coup, Joseph would lead the country until the elections, when Martine Moïse would run for president.

Martine Moïse herself was wounded the same night her husband was murdered. Moise received a gunshot wound to his hand in the attack.

According to the BBC, the Haitian media has criticized the leaked indictment for still not showing who ordered and financed the assassination of President Moïse. Voltaire is already the Fifth Judge in charge of the murder investigation.