“Day of Enlightenment”. This is how the George Floyd Memorial Center wants to commemorate, on May 25, the anniversary of the death of this 46-year-old African-American Suffocated by the knee of a white cop in Minneapolis.

“This day of brutality opened the eyes of the world to the plight of African Americans, “says the Memorial Center website.

The replicas Floyd’s death is still felt a year later.

It was a holiday weekend and police received a call after Floyd bought a pack of cigarettes at the Cup Foods store, after the cashier suspected that the man had used a fake $ 20 bill to pay.

Derek Chauvin, the cop who murdered George Floyd. AFP photo

When the police tried to get him into a patrol car, Floyd resisted and ended up face down in the street with his hands handcuffed behind his back.

Derek Chauvin, a 17-year officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, held his knee on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes, until the African-American fainted and died.

As Floyd repeatedly complained that couldn’t breathePassersby cried out to Chauvin to get out of the body of the detainee.

A 17-year-old girl recorded a video of the police action with his phone and the filming went viral.

The video of Floyd’s death sparked mobilizations against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

The protests

In America, black and white protesters took to the streets in the biggest protests from the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

Most were peaceful, but some were marred by fires and looting and riots they lasted in the city of Portland, Oregon, throughout the boreal summer.

Police officer Derek Chauvin presses George Floyd’s neck. AP Photo

A police station was burned down in Minneapolis, where National Guard troops helped restore order.

From London to Lisbon, protesters expressed solidarity with African Americans and they denounced the excesses of their own police forces.

Joe Biden, Democratic candidate for the White House, former vice president of the first black head of state in the history of the United States, Barack Obama, and popular figure among the black community, came into contact with Floyd’s family.

Biden promised to dismantle “systemic racism” if he was elected to the White House.

His presidential rival, Donald Trump, supported the police instead, presenting himself as the candidate of the “law and order” and blaming “anti-fascists” and leftist “mobs” for the violence that had taken over the streets of the country.

Biden triumphed in the November 4 elections, with overwhelming support from black voters.

The changes



Appointing Kamala Harris, a black woman, as his running mate, Biden chose an African-American to head the Pentagon, another landmark decision. And immediately after taking office, last January, signed an executive order to “promote racial equity.”

But Democratic attempts to pass a law on policing christened George Floyd have been blocked by the Republican opposition in the Senate.

While US state and local law enforcement have made some reforms, the number of people killed in clashes with security forces remains high: about 1,000 per year.

The George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis. AFP photo

More than 25% of victims are African-AmericanHowever, they represent only 13% of the country’s population.

But now those deaths go less unnoticed thanks to the interest of the media, while the names of many of the victims have become well known, such as Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and Daunte Wright, to name just a few.

Chauvin was fired by the Minneapolis police and appeared in court in March charged with murder and manslaughter for Floyd’s death.

The trial, broadcast live, was watched by millions of people and witnessed by witnesses recounting their failed efforts to save the life of the African-American.

On April 20, a jury He found Chauvin guilty of all three charges, and the United States sighed in relief.

Since then, two other policemen have been charged with murder and a third, in Alabama, convicted of fatally shooting a man who called the police to report that he was suicidal.

However, prosecution of officers remains rare.

The condemnation of Chauvin will be known on June 25 and three other officers charged in connection with Floyd’s death are awaiting trial.

